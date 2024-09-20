ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

George Kirby will take the mound for the Mariners in game one of their series with the Rangers on Friday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Rangers prediction and pick.

Mariners-Rangers Projected Starters

George Kirby vs. Jacob Degrom

George Kirby (11-12) with a 3.62 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP

Last Start: George Kirby got the win Sunday over the Rangers after tossing seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out three..

2024 Road Splits: George Kirby has been solid on the road with a 6-6 record and a 4.10 ERA and 1.15 WHIP.

Jacob deGrom (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP

Last Start: Jacob deGrom allowed four hits and struck out four without walking a batter over 3.2 scoreless innings Friday while taking a no-decision in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Mariners.

2024 Home Splits: Jacob deGrom will be making his 2024 home debut this Friday night.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Rangers Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -104

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 7 (-122)

Under: 7 (+100)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Rangers

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Root Sports Northwest, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Seattle Mariners are poised to triumph over the Texas Rangers, led by George Kirby, when they face off against Jacob deGrom and his team on the road this Friday. Kirby's impressive track record against the Rangers is a key factor in this prediction. Over his career, he boasts a 6-0 record with a minuscule 0.92 ERA in eight starts against Texas, showcasing his ability to dominate this lineup consistently.

Kirby's recent performance has been nothing short of stellar. In a recent game, he pitched seven strong innings against the Rangers, allowing only one hit and facing the minimum number of batters. His exceptional control is highlighted by leading the majors in strikeout-to-walk ratio for consecutive seasons, a testament to his precision and ability to keep hitters off balance.

On the offensive side, the Mariners have been in top form. They have been batting .282 with a .840 OPS over their last ten games, leading MLB in OPS during this stretch. Key contributions from players like Mitch Garver and Randy Arozarena have bolstered their lineup, making them a formidable opponent for any pitching staff.

While Jacob deGrom is a two-time Cy Young Award winner and a formidable pitcher in his own right, he is coming off Tommy John surgery and has only recently returned to action. This could give the Mariners an edge as deGrom may still be finding his rhythm.

With Kirby's dominance over the Rangers and the Mariners' potent offense, Seattle has a strong chance of securing a victory on Friday.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers are poised to triumph over George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners when they face off at Globe Life Field on Friday. Despite Kirby's past success against the Rangers, deGrom's return to form and the Rangers' home-field advantage give Texas the edge in this crucial matchup.

DeGrom, making his second start since returning from Tommy John surgery, showed promising signs in his season debut against these same Mariners. He struck out four batters over 3 2/3 scoreless innings, demonstrating that his elite stuff is still intact. With another week of rest and preparation, deGrom should be even sharper and able to go deeper into the game.

The Rangers' offense, which has struggled recently, is due for a breakout performance. Corey Seager, their All-Star shortstop, has been a bright spot with his .278 average and 30 home runs. His presence in the lineup gives Texas a potent threat against Kirby.

While Kirby has dominated the Rangers in the past, pitching to a minuscule 0.92 ERA against them in his career, the law of averages suggests he's due for regression. The Rangers' hitters, having faced Kirby multiple times now, should be better prepared to counter his approach.

Moreover, the Rangers will be playing in the friendly confines of Globe Life Field, where they boast a 41-34 record this season. The home crowd's energy could provide the extra boost needed to overcome Seattle's tough starter.

With deGrom regaining his form, the Rangers' potent offense primed for a big game, and the home-field advantage, Texas is well-positioned to secure a victory against Kirby and the Mariners on Friday.

Final Mariners-Rangers Prediction & Pick

In a highly anticipated pitching duel, Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers will host George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners on Friday. While Kirby has historically dominated the Rangers, deGrom's return from injury adds an intriguing element to this matchup. Both starters are capable of shutting down opposing lineups, but the Rangers' home-field advantage could be the deciding factor. Expect a low-scoring affair with both pitchers showcasing their elite skills. However, the Rangers' offense, led by Corey Seager, may find just enough success against Kirby to edge out a narrow victory.

Final Mariners-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers ML (-112), Under 7 (+100)