The Seattle Mariners are getting some unexpected good news. The six-game losing streak by the Kansas City Royals has put the Mariners in striking distance of a third team in the American League wild card race. It seemed that the M's could only catch the Minnesota Twins. They're 1.5 games behind the Twins heading into the final week. They're now just two behind the Royals. The AL wild card race now has four teams: KC over Minnesota by half a game, over Detroit by one, over Seattle by two, with the top two making the playoffs. If Seattle goes 6-1 in its last seven games, the Mariners just might get in. Let's see if the M's can pull it off.

Mariners-Rangers Projected Starters

Bryan Woo vs. Andrew Heaney

Bryan Woo (8-3) has a 2.95 ERA. He has joined the other Seattle starters in producing a very strong season. Woo has had injury problems, resulting in fewer innings and fewer starts. If he had been able to log more innings, perhaps the Seattle bullpen wouldn't have been quite as exposed as it has been. Woo's pitching is well above average. He just has to find a way to give Seattle more endurance and durability. If he can do that, what is already a very good starting pitching rotation can become even better. It could also be that Woo might find another team next season as the Mariners (if they are smart, at least) will try to trade some of their pitching surplus for big bats to juice up a woeful offense which has held them back the past several seasons.

Last Start: Tuesday, September 17 versus the New York Yankees: 4 2/3 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 7 K

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 57 IP, 50 H, 20 R, 8 HR, 6 BB, 42 K

Andrew Heaney (5-14) has a 3.89 ERA. Has there ever been a pitcher with a worse record and a better ERA in tandem with each other? There probably has been. In the “dead ball era” — the first 20 years of the 20th century — having a 3.89 ERA wasn't very good, so a pitcher might easily have been nine games under .500 in his decisions. In the mid-1960s, before the height of the pitcher's mound was lowered, the elite starters in the sport dominated. Bob Gibson produced his 1.12 ERA in 1968, which was the so-called “year of the pitcher.” If a pitcher had a 3.89 ERA in 1968, he might have been nine games under .500 as well. However, in modern baseball, with more parks being home-run friendly and more teams existing — which dilutes the overall pool of available pitchers compared to 50 years ago — a 3.89 ERA is solid. It's not below-average. It's a number most teams would take from a back-rotation starter. Heaney really hasn't been bad this year, but he's nine games under .500 in 19 decisions. The Rangers have simply not given him much run support, and that's why the 2023 World Series champions won't return to the playoffs in 2024.

Last Start: Sunday, September 15 versus the Seattle Mariners: 5 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: 13 starts, 71 IP, 51 H, 29 R, 10 HR, 19 BB, 80 K

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Julio Rodriguez is swinging a hot bat. When he hits, the Mariners generally win.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers can avoid a sweep. It's always hard to sweep a team. The Rangers can bounce back from Saturday behind Andrew Heaney, a good pitcher.

Final Mariners-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Mariners are picking up late-season momentum. It might not be enough to make the playoffs, but it will be enough to win this game. Take Seattle on the moneyline (not the run line).

Final Mariners-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Mariners moneyline