The Seattle Mariners continue to push toward the playoffs as they face off with the Kansas City Royals. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Royals prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Mariners came into their weekend series with the Orioles on a nice winning streak. After taking game one of the series, they had their eight-game streak snapped in game two, and ended up losing two of the three games to the Orioles. Still, with the long winning streak, they made up ground in the playoff race. At 63-54 on the season, the Mariners are 6.5 games back of the Rangers in the AL West. They are also just 1.5 games back in the Wild Card race, as they look to catch the Blue Jays in the race for the final spot.

Meanwhile, the Royals are well out of contention. They are coming in off a split of a two-game series with the Cardinals and they have lost six of their last ten games. The Royals are 38-81 on the year, and the next loss will clinch a losing season for the Royals. They are 23.5 games behind the Twins in the division while being 27.5 games out in the Wild Card race.

Here are the Mariners-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Royals Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+112)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-134)

Over: 8 (-112)

Under: 8 (-108)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Royals

TV: RSNW/BSKC

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:10 PM ET/ 5:10 PM PT

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

During the winning streak for the Mariners, they were getting great pitching. In the last ten games, the Mariners have surrendered just 31 runs. On the year, the Mariners are the best in baseball in terms of team ERA, and WHIP, while sitting second in opponent batting average and quality starts. It will be Logan Gilbert on the mound for the Mariners today. He is 10-5 on the season with a 3.66 ERA. Since the start of July, Gilbert has been amazing. He has made seven starts, pitching 45.1 innings. In there he has given up just 13 runs and has two games in which he did not give up a run. Since the start of July, Gilbert's ERA is at 2.58 as he has gone 5-0, and the Mariners have won all seven games.

On the season the Mariners have had a solid offense as well. They are 16th in runs scored while sitting 20th in on-base percentage, 25th in batting average, and 18th in slugging. The Mariners have some guys that have been producing well as of late. The Mariners have played just five games in the last week, and Cal Raliegh has five RBIs in those games. He is hitting just .222 in that time and has struggled with strikeouts, striking out seven times. Still, he has two home runs and a double to go with the five RBIs, plus he has scored two times. Meanwhile, Julio Rodriguez also has five RBIs in the last week. He has done this while hitting .215. In the last week, he has scored twice, hit a home run and a double.

Meanwhile, the guys are executing at getting on base. Cade Marlowe is hitting .417 in the last week with a .462 on-base percentage. He has only driven in one run, but he has scored three times in the last week. Ty France is hitting .313 in the last week. He is also getting on base at a .450 clip. In the last week, he has a home run and a double while driving in two runs and scoring three times.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals scored 16 runs over the weekend, and the offense looked solid. On the season, the Royals are 28th in runs scored, while sitting 19th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging. The Royals have been led this year by Bobby Witt Jr. He leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. He has continued to drive in runs this month. Since the start of August, he is hitting .356 with 11 RBIs and three home runs. Witt Jr. has also hit four doubles and stolen five bases on the month, leading to him scoring six times.

Meanwhile, MJ Melendez comes into the game hot. Over the last week, he is hitting .409 with a .435 on-base percentage. He has been producing a lot as well. He has three home runs with five RBIs and has scored four times. Melendez also has a double in the last week. Maikel Garcia has been hitting well too. He is hitting .389 in the last week while having a .450 on-base percentage. He has just one RBI, but he has scored four times in the last week and stolen a base. Kyle Isabel has stolen two bases in the last week while he is also hitting .389. He has a .400 on-base percentage while he has scored five times and driven in three runs. Overall, seven different players on the Royals have hit over .300 in the last week.

On the mound, today will be Brady Singer, who is 8-8 with a 5.05 ERA. This month, he has been stellar though. He has pitched 14.2 innings and given up just three runs. That has led to a 1.84 ERA so far this month, while he has gone 2-0. The Royals have won five of the last seven times when Singer has taken the mound. They have also won every start in which he has gone over six innings of work.

Final Mariners-Royals Prediction & Pick

The pitching match-up in this one should be a good one. Both Brady Singer and Logan Gilbert come into the game hot. Two factors are playing into this game. First, the Mariners have the much better bullpen, so Singer is going to have to pitch deep into the game and well to give the Royals a chance. Second, the Royals have the better offense right now. They have more guys hitting well, and more guys producing runs. With that, take the underdog to cover in this one.

Final Mariners-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals +1.5 (-134)