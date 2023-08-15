The work week undeniably sucks, but Tuesday baseball definitely does not! The Seattle Mariners will looks to snap a three-game losing streak and stay alive in the AL playoff race as they head to BBQ USA to do battle with the Kansas City Royals. Let's check out our MLB odds series where our Mariners-Royals prediction and pick will be made.

Almost out of nowhere, the Mariners resurrected themselves in the postseason hunt by reeling off eight consecutive wins but have since lost three in a row to slightly halt their recent progress. Nevertheless, Seattle enters play with a 63-55 record and are only two games back of the final American League Wild Card slot. In line for the start this evening will be newcomer Emerson Hancock, who will be making only his second career start.

At first glance, the Royals' overall 39-81 record is as ugly as it gets, but KC at the very least managed to take advantage of Seattle on Monday with the series-opening 7-6 victory. Well on their way to 100 losses, the Royals are playing for pride at this point as they will send out Jordan Lyles who has limped his way to a 3-13 record and a 6.13 ERA.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

If there is one thing that the Mariners did not excel at on Monday, it is the fact that they got off to an extremely sluggish start that could not be overcome. As soon as one could blink, Seattle found themselves down 3-0 in the opening frame of the ballgame as the M's starting pitching was not up to snuff. Not only do the Mariners need to get a quicker start under their belts, but they also need to return to their usual dominating form from the mound.

Believe it or not, but the Mariners' golden ticket to success in 2023 has been a pitching staff that has been absolutely electric. On paper, Seattle boasts the second-best team ERA with a 3.71 mark and also has already racked up a whopping 58 quality starts from their starters. Not to mention, but they also possess the top WHIP in the league at 1.17. Simply put, the pitching unit definitely doesn't mess around, and even with a young buck expected to take the bump in Hancock, the Mariners best chance to get back in the win column and cover the spread will be to overwhelm a sluggish Royals lineup with their electric arms.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

How about it! It isn't often when a team squanders a 5-0 lead in the final couple of innings only to comeback and win on a suicide-squeeze bunt attempt. That is, unless you are the Kansas City Royals on Monday night. Then again, it just may have been the Royals night.

As of late, the Royals have actually been putting together some pretty good ball out on the diamond as they have marched their way to a 10-6 record which included a six-game winning streak since the end of last month. Overall, it has been a true rebuild year for this young Royals squad, but brighter times are definitely on the horizon.

Above all else, the best shot that KC has to cover the spread and send Seattle packing in consecutive nights is to make starter Jordan Lyles as comfortable as possible on the mound. At first glance, his numbers are indeed hideous, but let us not forget that Lyles owns the only pair of complete games thrown by a Royals pitcher this season including his most recent start against the Red Sox on Wednesday at Fenway Park. Every now and then, Lyles finds a rhythm within his arsenal, and the Royals will have to bank on the fact that Lyles does happen to be coming off of a complete game performance.

Final Mariners-Royals Prediction & Pick

Without a doubt, Seattle cannot afford to lose back-to-back contests with the Royals, and if they do, their recent eight-game winning streak will be all for not as their losing skid would come into focus. As much improved as Kansas City has been playing of late, this is still an inconsistent team that just isn't very good. Expect the Mariners to put a crooked number on the Royals early and spend no time looking back.

Final Mariners-Royals Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (+114)