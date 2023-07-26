The Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners finish their three-game series today with the rubber match this afternoon. It is now time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Twins prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

The Twins saw their four-game winning streak snapped yesterday with a 9-7 loss to the Mariners. The Twins struck early with an Edouard Julien triple in the first inning that scored Carlos Correa. Max Kepler scored Julien on a single, and then Matt Wallner hit a two-run home run to give the Twins a 4-0 lead in the first inning. The Mariners struck back in the second inning with Julio Rodriguez hitting a solo home run, his first of the day. After the Twins made it 5-1 in the bottom of the third, Cade Marlowe hit a solo shot for the Mariners in the top of the fifth. Down 6-2 in the top of the eighth, the Mariners score four runs in the inning, capped by Rodriguez's second home run of the game. They would add three more in the ninth and win 9-7.

The Twins now hold a three-game lead in the AL Central but are expected to be conservative at the trade deadline. Meanwhile, the Mariners are in a precarious situation. They are 51-50 on the season and are 7.5 games back of the Rangers in the division. They are also 4.5 games back of the Blue Jays in the division, but the Red Sox, Yankees, and Angels are all in between them and the Jays.

Here are the Mariners-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Twins Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-182)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+150)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Twins

TV: RSNW/BSNO

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners' offense hit it big yesterday. It was the second time in four games they scored nine runs. When the Mariners have scored eight or more runs this year, they have lost just one time, mainly due to a solid pitching staff. They are sitting sixth in team ERA, third in WHIP, and fifth in opponent batting average. The Mariners are also second in the majors in quality starts. Bryce Miller will be on the mound for the Mariners today. He is 6-3 on the season with a 3.50 ERA. He has been great as of late. In two starts in July, he has gone 10.1 innings with just one earned run against him. That gives him a 0.87 ERA on the month, as the Mariners have won both of his starts.

At bat, the Mariners are sitting 16th in runs, 28th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging. Julio Rodriguez hit two home runs and drove in three last night. This month he has three home runs and 12 RBIs. He is hitting just .277 but does have a .348 on-base percentage. Rodriguez has also scored ten times this month with the help of four doubles. Teoscar Hernandez is also driving in a bunch of runs as of late. He drove in two more last night and has 11 on the month. Seven of those have come in the last six games, while his only home run of the month has also come in these six games.

Meanwhile, the Mariners would like to see Mike Ford go back to hot hitting. He is hitting .286 this month with 14 RBIs and five home runs. Ford has also scored nine times this month. He has struggled so far in this series. Ford is 0-7 at the plate in the series with four strikeouts. He has 11 strikeouts in his last four games against the Twins with just three hits. One of the hits was a two-run home run, which did help the Mariners get the win.

Cal Raleigh drove in a run yesterday, his sixth of the month. He is hitting just .226 on the month with three home runs. Meanwhile, Eugenio Suarez has been driving in runs this month and all year. He has 60 RBIs on the year, which leads the team. He has 13 RBIs this month with the help of six home runs. Suarez also has four doubles this month. He is hitting just .236 this month though.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Like the Mariners, it is all about pitching for the Twins. They are third in the majors in team ERA while sitting first in WHIP, second in opponent batting average, and first in quality starts. Joe Ryan is making the start today for the Twins. He is 9-6 on the season with a 3.88 ERA. Last time out he went six innings giving up four runs. He has struggled with home runs as of late. He has given up home runs in five straight games, including two games in which he gave up two and one in which he gave up five home runs.

On the offensive end of things, the Twins are 18th in runs scored, while sitting 23rd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging. Edouard Julien has been on fire as of late. This month he is hitting .412 with a .500 on-base percentage. He has five home runs as well with eight RBIs. Julien has also scored 13 times this month while hitting three doubles and a triple. He is 10-19 against the Mariners in his last six games, with five walks in that time. He also has two home runs and three RBIs in those games.

Ryan Jeffers is also hitting well this month. On the month, he is hitting .364 with two home runs and five RBIs. Jeffers has also scored seven runs this month while also walking five times. That gives him an OBP of .462 this month. Max Kepler is also hot, hitting RBIs in each of the last two games and 13 in the month. He is hitting .310 on the month with three home runs as well.

Final Mariners-Twins Prediction & Pick

In the last seven games, the Twins rank sixth in RBIs and 11th in slugging. Meanwhile, the Mariners rank fourth in RBIs and sixth in slugging in the last seven games. The total has also gone over in four of their last six meeting against each other. Both teams are batting well as of late, and while pitching normally carries the day for these teams, it will be the batting that will do it today. The Mariners will cover today while the over will hit.

Final Mariners-Twins Prediction & Pick: Mariners +1.5 (-182) and Over 8.5 (-110)