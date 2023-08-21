The Seattle Mariners head to play the Chicago White Sox to start their series today. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-White Sox prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

The Mariners come into the game after taking a three-game sweep of the Houston Astros. They have now won six straight games and seven of their last ten games overall. It has been a few great weeks for the Mariners. They have won 19 of their last 24 games, which has brought them to 69-55 on the season. They are now just a half-game back of the Astros for second in the division and three back of the Rangers. Meanwhile, they are right now the third Wild Card team in the American League.

The White Sox lost two of three to the Rockies over the weekend, and have lost seven of their last ten overall. The White Sox season has been a disaster. They are 49-75 on the season, which places them 15.5 games behind the Twins in the division.

Here are the Mariners-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-White Sox Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-114)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-105)

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How To Watch Mariners vs. White Sox

TV: FS1/RSNW/NBCSCH

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:10 PM ET/ 5:10 PM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners' offense has been great in their latest win streak. They have scored 41 runs in the last six games, winning all of them. They are now 13th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 20th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging. Julio Rodriguez comes into this game scorching hot. He just went through a four-game stretch of going 17-22 at the plate. He is hitting .412 on the month with a .444 on-base percentage. Meanwhile, Rodriguez has hit four home runs and nine doubles leading to 22 RBIs this month. He has also stolen nine bases and scored 13 times this month.

Joining him in coming in hot is Teoscar Hernandez. In the last week, he is hitting .444 with a .467 on-base percentage. He has six RBIs and a home run in the last week, while also smacking five doubles. Hernandez has also scored four times in the last week. Dylan Moore is also hitting well. In the last week, he is hitting .389 with two home runs and four RBIs. He is also getting on base at a .500 clip. Moore has stolen a base and scored four times in the last week as well. Overall, the Mariners are hitting .317 in the last week, while getting on base at a .399 clip. They have hit 13 home runs this past week, and stolen 13 bases.

It will be Luis Castillo on the mound today for the Mariners. He is 9-7 on the year with a 3.23 ERA. After having a great July, going 2-1 with a 2.92 ERA, he has struggled this month. He has given up four home runs on his way to 12 earned runs in 19 innings. That is good for a 5.68 ERA this month. Still, he is getting plenty of run support and had a 2-0 record as the Mariners have won all three of his starts.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox needs to figure out some pitching. In the series with the Rockies, they gave up 30 runs in three games. On the year, the White Sox are 25th in the majors in team ERA, 22nd in WHIP, and 17th in opponent batting average. Touki Toussaint goes for the White Sox today. He is 1-5 on the season with a 4.47 ERA. His last three starts have not been great. This month, Toussaint has made three starts and gone 14.1 innings. He has given up four home runs and 11 runs overall. That gives him a 6.91 ERA and an 0-2 record.

Meanwhile, the White Sox do have some bats hitting well. Lenin Sosa is leading the way in RBIs in the last week. He has played just three games in the last week but is hitting .333 with five RBIs. He also has a home run, but that is his only run scored. Luis Robert Jr. has continued to hit home runs. In the last week, he is hitting just .250 but does have two home runs. Still, both of them are of the solo variety, and those are his only two RBIs in the last week.

The owner of the hottest bat on the team may be Elivs Adrus. He is hitting .400 in the last week while getting on base at a .429 rate. Andrus has a home run ad a double in the last week, leading to three RBIs. He has also stolen two bases, leading to him scoring four times in the last week. Andrew Benintendi has also scored four times in the last week. He has done it while getting on base at a .409 rate and hitting .350 in the last week. Still, he has driven in just two runs in the last week, but he does have two doubles and a stolen base.

Still, the White Sox are struggling to hit as of late. They are hitting just .262 in the last week, and not getting a lot of extra-base hits. they have just nine doubles and six home runs in the last week. They are averaging nearly 29 at-bats per home run in the last week.

Final Mariners-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Luis Castillo matched up well against the White Sox, and the Mariners' offense has been amazing. In the last 30 days, they are fifth in batting average, fourth in heart hit ball rate, and first in fly ball rate. They are hitting the ball in the air and hard. They will put up plenty of runs against Toussaint today. Even if Toussaint is good, the White Sox bullpen has been brutally bad as of late. They are in the bottom ten of the league in almost every category in the last week. The Mariners will keep it going today, take them and the over.

Final Mariners-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (-114) and Over 8.5 (-104)