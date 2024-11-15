ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

In the first world title fight live-streamed on Netflix, WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios (29-2) seeks his first title defense against Abel Ramos (28-6). It is time to continue our boxing odds series with a Barrios-Ramos prediction and pick.

Since losing consecutive fights to Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman, Barrios has won his last three and was promoted to the WBC welterweight champion in June. His first fight as champion will be on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event against Ramos, who is just 2-3 in his last five fights.

Here are the Barrios-Ramos odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Boxing Odds: Mario Barrios-Abel Ramos Odds

Mario Barrios: -1200

Abel Ramos: +760

How to Watch Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

TV/Stream: Netflix

Why Mario Barrios Will Win

Barrios lost a bit of steam when he dropped back-to-back fights to Davis and Thurman but has since gotten back to form and is a world champion for the first time in his career. He has not looked like the knockout artist he was once touted to be, but that is what he is set up to do against Ramos.

Once Barrios and Ramos step into the ring, the champion will be shorter by an inch but hold the reach advantage. He has been flat-footed at times, especially in his fight with Thurman, but the aggressive Ramos needs to come out for this one. He has all the physical advantages and is in this spot to dazzle the crowd with a big knockout. A slow and methodical decision victory will not be enough. He is being gifted with an opportunity to regain some of the star power he previously lost and needs to capitalize.

Why Abel Ramos Will Win

Ramos is being severely overlooked due to his recent performances but has the tools to pull off the upset. When Barrios gets rocked, he is not the best at responding and recovering. Ramos can have fight-changing power, especially in his left hook. Barrios can often fall victim to getting comfortable with a point-fighting pace, which is something Ramos can exploit.

As is often the case with big underdogs, there is an expectation that he will need to weather an early storm. Ramos has the ability to do that as he has only been “knocked out” once by former champion Regis Prograis when he retired after the eighth round. He is certainly durable enough to potentially drag Barrios into deep waters and hurt the champion, as his last four wins have all been inside the distance.

Final Barrios-Ramos Prediction & Pick

This should not be a fight that Barrios looks past but it is one that he needs to shine in. Despite losing to Davis in 2021, he still gained some momentum from his performance in that fight, but it has since dwindled with his recent performances. Barrios has knocked out just one of his last five opponents but is being set up to do so in this spot against Ramos, who has power but leaves gaping holes in his defensive mechanics.

While Barrios did not put Fabian Maidana away in his last fight, he knocked him down early and looked well on the way to doing so. He did the same to Yordenis Ugas in the fight prior, knocking down the Cuban twice en route to a dominant decision. It just feels as if he is turning the corner, and Ramos is the perfect guy to get him there. With Prograis being the only man to stop Ramos thus far, a knockout for Barrios would prove that he is in the same conversation.

Final Barrios-Ramos Prediction & Pick: Mario Barrios by KO/TKO/DQ (+170)