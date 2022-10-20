Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story

The crossover between Mario and the Rabbids continues! Make your way through a host of battles in an effort to protect the universe. Read on to learn more about Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Official Release Date: October 20, 2022

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a turn-based tactical action-adventure game. It is coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2022.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope gameplay

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope follows the same gameplay that Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle introduced. The characters players can choose from are Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and Rabbid Mario. Joining their ranks for this sequel are Edge, Rabbid Rosalina, and Bowser. From this roster of nine, players must build teams of three. In combat, these characters come equipped with different weapons, have varying ranges of movement, and possess unique techniques that range from support to offense. Lastly, players can utilize Sparks, beings formed from the merge of Lumas and Rabbids. These Sparks also possess abilities that can turn the tides of battle. One major change from Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is that the new game is doing away with the older game’s grid system. This allows players to move around the stage more freely and perform more actions before switching between characters.

Apart from the turn-based tactical combat, the game contains some world exploration elements, giving players opportunities to collect resources and traverse different places in their quest to defeat the villains. Along the way, they will meet different characters, some of which will ask you to complete different missions.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope story

An evil being by the name of Cursa wants to absorb the energy of the universe. It has been going around spreading Darkmess, some form of dark matter, and has ordered its minions to capture the Sparks. As the Sparks are defenseless against Cursa, it is up to the main characters to protect them and save the galaxy from Cursa’s influence.

