The second of the three DLC for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope called The Last Spark Hunter, surprisingly arrives out of nowhere today.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – The Last Spark Hunter DLC Release Date: June 21, 2023

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope: The Last Spark DLC arrives exclusively on the Nintendo Switch today, June 21, 2023, right after the end of the Nintendo Direct.

Tower of Doooom bought a ton of new content that gave Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope a lot more replayability, as it gave the game new gameplay mechanics and content. In this new DLC, Mario, Rabbid Peach, and their friends will enter a mysterious tower and meet its peculiar landlady, Madame Bwahstrella, as she needs them to contain Cursa's minions, ascend the Tower and free their old friend Spawny.

Now, the second DLC, called The Last Spark Hunter, arrives out of nowhere right after the Nintendo Direct. As they are approaching Cursa’s Stronghold, Mario and his friends detect an anomaly in the enchanting planet of Melodic Gardens, where plants produce mesmerizing music. Suspecting a new Darkmess invasion, the Heroes change their course only to find themselves trapped on a silenced planet.

In The Last Spark Hunter, new challenges await our heroes in the shape of Kanya, the Last Spark Hunter, who will stop at nothing to accomplish her nefarious plans and has already created her own terrible weapon: the Mecha King Bob-Omb. However, Mario will not face this threat alone as he might encounter new allies, including an old friend in danger!

In the Melodic Gardens, players are invited on a journey through music and nature in which they can interact with the musical plants to solve puzzles. In addition to the 9 Heroes of the main game being playable, 5 new Sparks can be recruited to stop Kanya’s schemes – and any help is welcome with new enemies like Fieldbreakers and Golems crossing their path.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: The last Spark Hunter can be bought standalone or as part of the Season Pass and Gold Edition.