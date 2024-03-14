While Mark Wahlberg stars alongside a dog, Ukai, in Arthur the King, but he's allergic to canines.
In an interview with People, Wahlberg first talked about Ukai's performance. Even as a dog, he's a pro.
“You got to accept the fact that the dog's going to show you up a little bit,” he said. “He was very good at what he does.”
He then revealed that he's allergic to dogs. “I'm allergic to dogs and I have four of them,” Wahlberg. “I'm covered in dog hair right now.”
Luckily, his daughter Grace helps out a lot with the dogs. Wahlberg joked that she's the “authority figure” of the household.
“She's good with animals. She's the authority figure in the house,” he said.
Mark Wahlberg and Arthur the King
Arthur the King is Wahlberg's latest collaboration with The Family Plan director Simon Cellan Jones. The film is based on the real-life story of Michael Lindnord and a 435-mile race through the Dominican Republic. Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Nathalie Emmanuel (Fast X) also star in the film.
Mark Wahlberg is an award-winning actor who got his start as a part of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. He would go on to star in Boogie Nights, which served as his big break. From there, Wahlberg would star in the likes of The Perfect Storm, Planet of the Apes, and The Departed.
His 2010s credits include the likes of The Fighter, The Other Guys, and the Ted and Daddy's Home franchises. Wahlberg also starred in two installments of the Transformers franchise.
Recently, Wahlberg has starred in the likes of Joe Bell, Uncharted, Father Stu, Me Time, and The Family Plan.