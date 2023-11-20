Apparently actor Mark Wahlberg has a massive influence on his kids as they are following in his footsteps on many things.

Mark Wahlberg has four kids who want to be like him in some areas.

The actor and his wife, Rhea Durham, have Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13, according to E! News.

Mark Wahlberg's kids and their similar interests to the Oscar-nominee father

Whether it's acting, MMA, or equestrian — their kids seem to be following their dad's footprints.

Brendan is apparently into both gaming and acting. And it seems he has no shortcuts just because he's a famous actor's son when it comes to landing a role.

“My youngest son says he's a better actor than me and that he's gonna be bigger than I ever was. So I keep encouraging him to start now, but he's much more interested in playing video games,” Mark said.

“I could've gotten him a part in my next film that comes out,” he continued. “A 15-year-old who loves video games, but he had to go through the process and audition.”

Apparently, he wasn't quite ready when it came to auditions.

He added, “I had to know that he was serious and not gonna get the job and, like school, ‘I don't wanna go today Dad.'”

Michael is into more physical activities. Speaking about him, Mark said, “My son's really into MMA, jiu-jitsu, muay tai, right now.”

When talking about Grace, he adds, “My daughter obviously is an equestrian.” A lot of horse riding is featured on Mark's social media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg)

It'll be interesting to see how Mark Wahlberg's kids grow up and what they become, considering all the activities so far are similar to their dad's.