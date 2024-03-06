Actor Mark Wahlberg may have a shift coming in the type of roles he stars in.
Right now, he seems to want to focus on family-friendly films, THR reports. That might mean no more Boogie Nights-type fun for a while…
He discussed the type of projects he wants to embrace on Yahoo Entertainment.
Mark Wahlberg discusses working on family-friendly films
Wahlberg said, “You know, I do enjoy doing things that the whole entire family can see. Look, I'm 52 years old now. I'm a dad of four. I've got a kid in college. I like playing age-appropriate roles. I think a lot of people don't embrace that, and audiences are like — this doesn't seem real.”
He added, “There's many different things that I think audiences frown upon and I want to do things that are believable and realistic. Listen, if the right script comes, I don't rule anything out.”
The actor is out promoting his new film, Arthur the King. It's about a pro racer, Michael Light. The film is based on a true story about a stray dog that joined a four-person adventure team. Mikael Lindord journeyed through Ecuador in 2014 during the Adventure Racing World Championship when Arthur (the dog) joined them.
Wahlberg has quite the admiration for the athlete that the movie is focused on.
“[Mikael's] probably one of the most selfish — and athletes have to be selfish in order to be successful — he's a very selfish guy who did one of the most selfless things. And when he was so close and could literally reach out and touch the thing that always meant the most to him, he was willing to sacrifice that to save Arthur, [changing the] trajectory of his life forever.”
Catch Mark Wahlberg in Arthur the King comes out in theaters March 15. It's rated PG-13, so we'll assume it's somewhat family-friendly.