The Miami Marlins are on the road to take on Milwaukee Brewers for the second game of a four game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Marlins-Brewers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Brewers collected 17 hits and smoked the Marlins 12-0 in the first game of the series. Six players in their lineup finished the game with multiple hits. As a team, the Brewers hit five extra base hits. Their lone home run was a leadoff shot from Mark Canha. Willy Adames led the team with four RBI in the game while he also scored three runs. On the mound, Brandon Woodruff was excellent. He threw a complete game shutout, and struck out seven batters in the win. It was his fifth win of the season, and he lowered his ERA to 1.93.

The Marlins were not good in the game. They had six hits, and could not score a run. Six different batters in the Marlins' lineup collected a hit in the loss. On the mound, the Marlins got a rough start from Jesus Luzardo. Luzardo finished the game with five innings pitched, but he allowed six runs on 10 hits, and walked four batters. The Marlins' bullpen allowed six runs in three innings of work, and they gave up seven hits.

JT Chargois will be the starting pitcher for the Marlins. Freddy Peralta will get the start for the Brewers.

Here are the Marlins-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Brewers Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-150)

Miwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 7.5 (-104)

Under: 7.5 (-118)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Brewers

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

JT Chargois has been pretty good for the Marlins, but he will just be the opener. Chargois has not thrown more than two innings in an outing all season, so that will be his max in this game. However, Chargois can still give the Marlins a solid two innings, or less, of work. Setting the tone early is huge in baseball, and Chargois can do just that. I would not be surprised to see this game be a true bullpen game for the Marlins. If each pitcher can just do their job, the Marlins will stay in this game.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Peralta had an incredible month of August, and he has followed that up with a solid two starts in the month of September. In August and September combined, Peralta has thrown 41 1/3 innings, given up just 23 hits, struck out 60, and he has a 2.39 ERA. He has been a massive help for the Brewers NL Central run, and is putting himself in the conversation for Cy Young. If Peralta can keep pitching well, and shut down the Marlins, the Brewers will be able to cover this spread.

Final Marlins-BrewersPrediction & Pick

I am not so sure this game is going to be close. The Marlins bullpen has to have themselves a good game if they want to keep this one close. However, Peralta has been feeling himself for a while now, and when a pitcher is feeling it, he is hard to hit. Peralta should have another good game in this one, and I expect the Brewers to cover the spread.

Final Marlins-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (+126), Under 7.5 (-118)