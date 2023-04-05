My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

After playing in just 60 games last season, the Miami Marlins were happy to have their star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. return to the field for them to start the 2023 season. Despite that, it looks like Chisholm has already picked up a new injury just seven games into the season after he was forced to leave Miami’s ongoing game against the Minnesota Twins.

After leading off the game with a single, Chisholm was thrown out attempting to steal second base. His slide into the base was particularly awkward, however, as he appeared to hit his head on second baseman Kyle Farmer’s leg. Chisholm stayed down and was in some noticeable pain before he was quickly removed from the game in favor of Bryan De La Cruz.

Oh no. Jazz Chisholm Jr gets hurt diving into second base and it doesn’t look good. He was removed from the game. pic.twitter.com/BZK5f783jK — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 5, 2023

This is a tough blow for Chisholm, especially coming off an injury plagued 2022 campaign. The fact that he was removed from the game immediately isn’t a particularly encouraging sign, and there’s concern that Chisholm could have suffered a concussion after going face-first into Farmer’s leg, although he was favoring his left arm and shoulder while exiting the field as well.

Either way, it’s a scary incident for Chisholm and the Marlins, and the hope will obviously be that this isn’t a significant injury that forces one of the brightest young stars in the game into an extended stay on the sidelines. Chisholm’s injury did not look great at first glance here, and it will be worth seeing if Miami can overcome any potential absence of his in a way they were unable to last year.