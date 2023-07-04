The Miami Marlins are already dealing with an injury to star center fielder Jazz Chisholm. Now, the guy the Marlins brought in to replace Chisholm has gone down with an injury of his own.

Jonathan Davis was carted off the field in Miami's Tuesday contest against the St. Louis Cardinals, via John Denton of MLB.com. He slammed his knee into the turf while trying to make a diving catch. He was replaced in center by Dane Myers.

Davis has bounced around the MLB since reaching the big leagues in 2018. He came up with the Toronto Blue Jays and spent three seasons there. But after Toronto, Davis has gone from the New York Yankees to the Milwaukee Brewers and now the Marlins.

With Miami, Davis has appeared in 33 games, making 102 plate appearances. He is hitting .250 with two home runs, 10 RBI and a stolen base.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Davis' numbers don't jump off the page, they're not supposed to. As a backup outfielder, Davis is expected to fill holes when necessary. Especially with Chisholm patrolling center, it would be hard for Davis to make a true impact.

However, with Chisholm being placed on the injured list, Miami was counting on Davis to step up. With an injury of his own right, the Marlins will now need to look elsewhere at center field.

Even with all of their injuries, the Marlins still have an impressive 49-27 record. While the Atlanta Braves have a stranglehold of the NL East, Miami is right in the midst of the playoff hunt.

Upon his return, Jazz Chisholm will play a major role in Miami's playoff push. With Jonathan Davis going down, the Marlins will need to find another replacement until Jazz is ready to make music on the diamond once more.