Marlins interested in Astros, Rays coaches for manager opening

The Miami Marlins seemed to be on the verge of making their way back to the forefront of the MLB after they unexpectedly snuck into the MLB Playoffs during the shortened 60 game season back in 2020. But the following two seasons didn’t go Miami’s way, and now they are back to the drawing board searching for ways to become a competitor in the crowded National League East division.

One of the casualties of their struggles was manager Don Mattingly. Mattingly had helped rebuild the Marlins over the past few seasons, but it’s clear his impact waned this season, and the two sides agreed to part ways after the 2022 season. The Marlins have been searching for his replacement ever since, and it sounds like they have settled in on a pair of bench coaches as their top candidates for the job.

Sources: Astros Bench Coach Joe Espada & Rays Bench Coach Matt Quatraro will interview for the Miami Marlins Managerial job a *second* time. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) October 20, 2022

Neither Espada or Quatraro have any head coaching experience, so it’s clear the Marlins are looking for a new voice to come in and lead the next great Marlins team. Espada has familiarity with the Marlins as both a player and as a third base coach, which may give him the inside track over Quatraro, who has become a trusted member of Kevin Cash’s coaching staff with the Rays.

Either way, both guys seem like great candidates for the job, and they have experience working with successful teams in the Astros and the Rays. The Marlins have some upside, but they still have a long way to go in order to get back to the playoffs. Clearly the team feels good about Espada and Quatraro, and it will be interesting to see whether one of them ends up becoming the next coach of the Marlins.