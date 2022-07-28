The Miami Marlins were dealt a brutal injury blow with the trade deadline just around the corner. Top prospect Max Meyer, who just recently made his MLB debut in mid-July, will be sidelined for the remainder of the season after it was declared he requires Tommy John surgery. According to Christina De Nicola, Meyer underwent an MRI on Monday which revealed that he sustained a torn UCL.

#Marlins Max Meyer's MRI on Monday revealed a tear in his UCL. He will undergo Tommy John surgery by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in L.A. Date TBD. Near future. @MLBPipeline — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) July 28, 2022

The Marlins’ top prospect will undergo surgery in the second week of August, and is not expected to return to the mound until the 2024 season. That’s a huge and long-term blow for the Marlins, who were hoping to have Meyer ready to take on an important role in the rotation for the second half of the season and beyond.

Now, they’ll have to figure out a replacement to log meaningful innings during the 2023 campaign, while Meyer recovers and rehabs ahead of his eventual return in 2024.

The 23-year-old struggled in his first two MLB starts. In his debut against the Phillies, Meyer surrendered five earned runs, on seven hits, with five strikeouts and 1 walk. He surrendered two home runs in the outing, and was credited with a loss. His next start came against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he lasted just 0.2 innings before exiting due to elbow discomfort.

That discomfort turned out to be a UCL tear, which was picked up in his MRI on Monday.

Max Meyer is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Marlins farm system, per MLB Pipeline. He trails only Eury Perez in the Marlins’ farm, and is ranked as the No. 20 overall prospect in all of baseball.