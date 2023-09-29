The Miami Marlins have been a delightful Cinderella story during the 2023 MLB season. Many obstacles have threatened to derail their magical pumpkin carriage before they can reach October, but the Fish have cleared them all with just a few days remaining in the regular season. Though, the baseball gods, and Mother Nature, are intent on making the underdogs fight every step of the way.

In a colossally unlucky turn of events, Thursday's road game against the New York Mets was suspended in the top of the ninth inning due to rain. Before the downpour really escalated, Miami rallied and took a 2-1 lead on the bats of Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Yuli Gurriel. That's right, the Marlins were just three outs away from pulling a whole game ahead of the Chicago Cubs for the third and final National League Wild Card slot.

“Without getting into the details, obviously this is an unfortunate incident,” general manager Kim Ng said, according to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. “Right now, we’re being told that we'll have to play [the suspended game] on Monday.”

Queens has been utterly unforgiving for Skip Schumaker's club. The Mets' negligence over the weekend (failed to put tarp out on Citi Field) forced the Marlins to play a doubleheader on Wednesday, which they split. Now, the team and its fans must be put through the ringer once more.

With two outs and a runner in scoring position, Miami has a chance to add an insurance run or two when the action resumes in the ninth. Starting play in a pivotal spot in the game with your postseason life possibly hanging in the balance, a day after every other team finishes its regular season is beyond “unfortunate.”

The Marlins (82-76) must stay focused and in high spirits as they travel to play the Pittsburgh Pirates for a weekend series. A sweep might take all the pressure off them for Monday.