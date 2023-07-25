That Miami Marlins travel up the state of Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Rays for a quick two game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Marlins-Rays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Marlins were one of the better teams heading into the All-Star break, but have fallen off since. They are still in the wild card picture, but Miami has lost eight of their last 10 games. Their win on Sunday ended an eight game losing streak. A losing streak that saw them drop to 11 games back from first place in the AL East division. Luis Arraez is still batting .379, and Jorge Soler is still hitting home runs at a high rate, but the team needs to do more. Jesus Luzardo has turned into an ace on the mound, but he is the only pitcher with an ERA below 4.50 for the Marlins. Eury Perez had an ERA below 3.00 before being sent back down to manage his innings.

The Rays have lost control of the AL East and just lost three of four games against the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend. Tampa Bay has lost seven of their last 10 games and it seems their magic has run out. Their batting average has dropped all the way to .256, but they do have 149 home runs. The Rays do have one of the better pitching staffs, though.

Edward Cabrera will get the ball for the Marlins while Tyler Glasnow starts for the Rays.

Here are the Marlins-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Rays Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-130)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+108)

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Rays

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Glasnow has a K/9 of 13.17. That is a really good number. However, the Marlins are one of the better teams at putting the ball in play. Miami has the seventh fewest strikeouts in the MLB. If the Marlins can lay off the chase pitches out of the zone and stick to their approach, they should be able to hit the ball around a little bit.

Cabrera is a pitcher that can shutdown the opposition and rack up the strikeouts. In 72 innings this season, Cabrera has 90 strikeouts, opponents are batting .210 off him. Cabrera is very good at limiting hits, but his control does get him into trouble sometimes. If Cabrera can limit the free bases, he is a very hard pitcher to square up. The Marlins can cover the spread, but they need Cabrera to have a good game.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Glasnow has been very good for the Rays since coming back from injury. In 10 games started,Glasnow has pitched 54 2/3 innings. In those innings, Glasnow has allowed an oBA of just .225, and he has struck out 80 batters. The Marlins are a good hitting team, but Glasnow should be able to shut them down with his stuff.

In July, Glasnow has thrown 24 1/3 innings and is having his best month. He has allowed just seven earned runs on 21 hits while striking out 35. The best part is he has only walked four batters this month. Glasnow will need to have his best stuff in this game, but with the way he has been throwing, that should not be a problem.

Final Marlins-Rays Prediction & Pick

This is a fun pitching matchup. There is a chance that we can see both pitchers finish with double digit strikeouts. However, the better pitcher here is Glasnow. With the Rays playing at home, I expect Glasnow to pick the team up and lead them to a win. Both teams have been struggling, but I think it is the Rays that end their struggles in this one.

Final Marlins-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5 (+108), Over 7.5 (-105)