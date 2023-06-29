The Miami Marlins are going for the sweep at Fenway Park as they take on the Boston Red Sox. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we give you a Marlins-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Marlins are batting .338 as a team in the two games played. They are hitting the ball all around the field. Joey Wendle has six hits to lead the team while Garrett Cooper and Jazz Chisholm have four hits each. Cooper, Chisholm, Bryan De La Cruz, and Jean Segura have all homered in the series. On the mound, the Marlins have only allowed three earned runs. They have also walked only three. Their command of the strike zone has been very good in this series and they have been able to force weak contact.

The Red Sox need a win on Thursday. They are batting .254 in the two games played this series. Rafael Devers leads the way with three hits and a home run while Triston Casas has three hits, as well. On the mound, Boston has allowed 26 hits in 18 innings pitched. They have a very high WHIP of 1.83, so they are not doing a good job keeping runners off base.

Jesus Luzardo and Brayan Bello will be the starting pitchers in the final game of this series.

Here are the Marlins-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Red Sox Odds

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+150)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-182)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Red Sox

TV: Bally Sports Florida, NESN

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:10 PM ET/3:10 PM PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Luzardo is having a great season. He has 100 strikeouts in just over 90 innings pitched and an ERA of 3.77. He is not having a great month, but Luzardo has only allowed two earned runs in his last 13 innings pitched. That paired up with his ability to strike batters out is a recipe for success. The Marlins have been able to keep the Red Sox in check this series, so Luzardo just needs to stick to the game plan. If he does that, the Marlins will cover.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Bello has been good this season for the Red Sox, but he has been great in the month of June. In 26 2/3 innings pitched, Bello has allowed just 19 hits, struck out 21,and has a 2.36 ERA. Through his last two starts, Bello has thrown 13 2/3 innings and allowed just two runs. In all four starts this month, Bello has gone at least six innings. He is doing a great job getting deep into the game and giving his team a chance to win. If he can have another outing where he holds his opponent to three runs or less, the Red Sox will cover this spread.

The Red Sox are much better hitting at home. They have a .289 batting average and .827 OPS. They have not showed it much in the first two games of this series, but it is there. Boston should be able to come out swinging and have a good game with their bats in this one.

Final Marlins-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

This should be a close game. However, I expect the Red Sox to avoid the sweep here. They are playing at home and I do not think they get swept with Bello on the mound and their stats hitting at home.

Final Marlins-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox +1.5 (-182), Under 9 (-110)