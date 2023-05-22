The Miami Marlins (24-23) travel to the mile high city to take on the Colorado Rockies! This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Rockies prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch as well.

The Marlins are 6-4 in their last 10 games, but lost the weekend series in San Francisco. Miami is third in the NL East and have a real chance to make a playoff run. Jazz Chisholm is on the IL, but the Marlins still have some great hitters. Luis Arraez is batting .382 on the season with just nine strikeouts in 157 at-bats. Jorge Soler has 12 home runs and 27 RBI to lead the Marlins.

The Rockies are on a three game losing streak and have lost six of their last 10. They are last in a very tough NL West division and 8-12 against teams with a record above .500. Elias Diaz is batting .326 on the season, but with a lack of power. He does lead the team with 22 RBI, though. C.J Cron has six home runs to lead the Rockies while Kris Bryant is the leader with 47 hits. Kyle Freeland is the best pitcher on the Rockies. He has six quality starts and a 3.88 ERA. As a team, the Rockies have a 5.00 ERA.

Edward Cabrera and Chase Anderson will start for their respective teams.

Here are the Marlins-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Rockies Odds

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+126)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-152)

Over: 11.5 (-104)

Under: 11.5 (-118)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Rockies

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Cabrera seems to have turned the page on his control issues. He has walked just five batters in the month May in three starts. He is still striking batters out, though. On the season, Cabrera has 55 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched. Cabrera does not go more than five innings often, but if he can keep the walks to a minimum, he should be able to go deep into the game. The Rockies strike out over eight times per game, so Cabrera should be able to rack them up in this game.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Chase Anderson has pitched well in his first start of the season. He went five innings, allowed one hit, no runs and struck out three. On the season, he has given up just three hits in 10 innings. He does not strike many batters out, but he forces a lot of weak contact. Besides Luis Arraez, the Marlins are not the best hitting team. Anderson should be able to induce a lot of weak contact in this game and keep the Marlins from scoring. If he can do this, the Marlins will cover the spread.

Final Marlins-Rockies Prediction & Pick

This game should be fairly close. Although Cabrera has walked a lot of batters, he has the ability to rack up some strikeouts. Anderson is off to a hot start in 2023, but his past seasons indicate that he will not keep it up. The pace he is on is a tough one to keep up anyways. The Rockies struggle against teams with a winning record, so expect the Marlins to win the game. It should be close, but the Marlins will cover the spread.

Final Marlins-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Marlins -1.5 (+126), Under 11.5 (-118)