More inter-league play is scheduled to take place this Friday evening as the Miami Marlins head to the city of Angels to square off on the diamond with the Los Angeles Angels. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Marlins-Angels prediction and pick will be made.

Fresh off of losing three of four games to the Rockies in Denver, the Marlins will look to get back in the win column with lefty Jesus Luzardo who is an even 3-3 with a 3.83 ERA so far. At the moment, Miami has posted a 25-26 record and is 6.5 games out of first place.

As for the Angels, Los Angeles has won four games in a row and six of their last seven games overall. Having missed out on postseason play with two of the best players in the world in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani over the last several seasons, the Angels are determined that this season could be different. Getting the start for LA will be Reid Detmers who is 0-3 with a 4.87 ERA.

Here are the Marlins-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Angels Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-111)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (-108)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Angels

TV: Bally Sports Florida/Fox Sports West

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Looking to shake off a stinker of a series versus Colorado, the Marlins have to put forth more consistency if they want to shock the Angels on the road. Outside of a 10-2 blowout win over the Rockies on Wednesday, the Marlins did not have their best showing at the plate or from the mound.

With that being said, it may be up to the savvy veteran Yuri Gurriel who went bezerk in Denver and is hitting .299 with three homers and 11 RBIs on the season. Believe it or not, it isn’t crazy to think that the former Astro in Gurriel may be one of Miami’s most prolific hitters at the moment.

Even more importantly, Miami HAS to figure out a way to keep the Angels off the scoreboard. While it will be mostly up to Luzardo to do most of the dirty work from the mound, don’t be shocked if the Marlins defense struggles. They’ve committed 29 errors which is tied for the ninth-most in baseball. Simply put, can’t afford to be sloppy with the baseball when given the chance to make a play.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

If the Angels are going to keep chugging along the winning train, then riding with Mike Trout at the plate might not be a bad idea whatsoever. In fact, Trout has gone yard in each of his past two games and is at his absolute peak at the dish right now.

As a whole, the Angels are a clear-cut top-ten-hitting squad and have scored the ninth-most runs in the entire league. No doubt, this bodes well for Los Angeles’ chances to cover the spread as the Marlins’ hurlers have averaged an underwhelming 4.44 ERA through the first 51 games of the season. Clearly, this is an area of the game that the Angels can take advantage of, especially if they jump out to an early lead and spend no time looking back.

Above all else, the Angels must make sure they get Reid Detmers gets back to his old form. While the offense should be more than fine, the one area of concern for Los Angeles is if Detmers continues to scuffle. In 2022, Detmers recorded a rock-solid 3.77 ERA in 25 starts and has been a main fixture in the Angels’ starting rotation for multiple seasons. Without a doubt, a quality start from Detmers en route to picking up his first win of the season could be all it takes for the Angels to cover the spread.

Final Marlins-Angels Prediction & Pick

While anything can happen in the wild sport that is baseball, it would be foolish not to side with the Angels who are playing as well as any other team in the majors.

Final Marlins-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels -1.5 (-108)