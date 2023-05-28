Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

On the night cap for this Saturday night, we have a showdown between the Los Angeles Angels and the Miami Marlins. The Angels are coming off losing game 1 of this interleague series and is hoping they can avoid losing the series at 10:07 P.M. EST. So let’s take a look at our MLB prop bets odds series this Saturday night matchup on May 27th.

MLB Prop Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Prop Bets Odds

Shohei Ohtani to Record 2+ hits: +320

Mike Trout to Record 2+ RBIs: +430

Jon Berti to Record a Hit: -145

Jared Walsh to Hit a Home Run: +430

Gio Urshela to Record 2+ Total Bases: +140

Ohtani is one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball, and he has been on a tear lately. He is batting .275with 12 home runs and 33 RBIs in 2023. He is facing a right-handed pitcher in Edward Cabrera, which is his preferred matchup. Ohtani has a .282 batting average against right-handed pitchers this season. Ohtani is a premier batter against fastballs and seeing as Cabrera throws heat, he should feast in tonight’s game.

Mike Trout to Record 2+ RBIs: +430

Mike Trout has been a consistent producer of RBIs throughout his career. He is batting .280 with 12 home runs and 28 RBIs in 2023. He has also driven in multiple runs in 2 of his last 3 games. Trout is facing a right-handed pitcher, which he has been mashing throughout his career. Trout has a .900 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season. The Marlins have a below-average bullpen. The Marlins’ bullpen has a 4.52 ERA this season, which is the 12th-highest ERA in baseball. Seeing as Cabrera most likely isn’t lasting longer than 6 innings Trout will have a ton of work against the bullpen.

Jon Berti to Record a Hit: -145

Jon Berti is a speedster who can get on base in a variety of ways. He is batting .268 with 5 doubles, 2 home runs and 11 walks in 2023. He has also reached base safely in 5 of his last 7 games. Berti is a good contact hitter. Berti has a 72.4% contact rate this season, which is the 10th-highest contact rate in baseball. Ohtani is a strikeout pitcher. Ohtani has a 25.2% strikeout rate this season, which is the 13th-highest strikeout rate in baseball. This means that Berti will have ample opportunities to get on base against him as he will be pounding the strike zone in this matchup.

Jared Walsh to Hit a Home Run: +430

Jared Walsh is one of the better power bats in the majors. He has been in a slump since coming off the disabled list on May 20th which is why this is a great buy low spot. Cabrera will be hammering fastballs in the strike zone which is right up Walsh’s alley. If Cabrera leaves one of those fastballs up in the strike zone Jared Walsh can certainly take advantage and sail one out of the park which is one the biggest hitters parks in the major leagues.

Gio Urshela to Record 2+ Total Bases: +140

Gio Urshela is a solid all-around hitter who has been hitting well this season. He is batting .310 with 1 home runs and 20 RBIs in 2023. He is coming off a 3 hit game just last night in the opening series against the Marlins. Much like Berti, Urshela is a great contact hitter against both righties and lefties but against righties he is hitting a healthy .280 with a OBP of .304. Also Urshela loves to be at home where is hitting a whopping .345.