The Miami Marlins head on the road to take on division rivals Atlanta Braves in game one of a pivotal divisional series Friday night at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Marlins-Braves prediction and pick.

Miami (48-34) is arguably the most surprising team during the first half of the 2023 season as they are tied with the second-best record in the National League behind only their opposition for the next three games their divisional foes the Atlanta Braves. The Miami Marlins are coming off a sweep of the Boston Red Sox and have won five straight as they take on the Braves in a pivotal series between a divisional foe before the All-Star Break.

Atlanta (53-27) has consistently been the best team in the National League every time they head out there on the field. They have the best record in the NL and are coming into this contest riding a five-game win streak. The Braves are looking to extend their lead in the NL East along with NL standings as they take on the visiting Marlins this Friday evening.

Here are the Marlins-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Braves Odds

Miami Marlins: +154

Atlanta Braves: -184

Over: 10 (-108)

Under: 10 (-112)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Braves

TV: Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Florida

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

Why The Miami Marlins Will Win

Bryan Hoeing is the probable pitcher for the Marlins, and he has been performing well this season. In his last start, Hoeing went five innings, gave up zero hits, three walks, zero earned runs, and struck out five batters. He has a 1-1 record with a 2.31 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP this season. If Hoeing can continue to pitch well, he could potentially shut down the Braves offense.

The Marlins are coming off a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox, which was their seventh sweep of the season. They have won five straight games and are tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second-best record in the NL. Opposing the Marlins is pitcher Michael Soroka who was optioned to Triple-A just after two starts in the majors this season. Since the transition to Triple-A he has produced a 1.42 ERA, 0.79 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over 19 innings.

Even with the recent success at Triple-A, Soroka has struggled at the major league level and with the streaking Marlins coming to town, this isn't the ideal matchup to get the call up against.

Why The Atlanta Braves Will Win

Michael Soroka is expected to return to the Braves' starting rotation for this game after not pitching in the big leagues since June 4. . Soroka has a career record of 15-8 with a 2.86 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP. If Soroka can pitch like he has in the past, he could potentially shut down the Marlins' offense.

The Braves are riding a five-game winning streak, including a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins . They have been playing well as a team, with good performances from their starting pitching, bullpen, and offense. Also, the Braves have dominated the series between the two teams this season, having won six of the seven games between them. Additionally, the Braves have won 13 of their last 16 games against the Marlins.

Final Marlins-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Miami Marlins are streaking at the right time coming into a pivotal series matchup against the Atlanta Braves. While I expect the Marlins to keep this game close, Soroka should be a bit better on the mound than his counterpart Hoeing. Expect a low-scoring game early on until the Braves turn it up once the Marlins have to reach their bullpen to close out the game.

Final Marlins-Braves Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves (-184), Under 10 Runs (-112)