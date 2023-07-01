The Miami Marlins will run it back against the Atlanta Braves with the hope of bouncing back. We are at Truist Park, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Marlins-Braves prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Braves destroyed the Marlins 16-4 on Friday night. Now, they look to keep the momentum going against Miami today. Things started well in the first when Austin Riley doubled to center field to give the Braves a 1-0 lead. Later, Matt Olson blasted a two-run bomb to deep center field to give the Braves a 3-0 advantage. Eddie Rosario then took a ball deep to right field for a two-run home run to make it 5-0.

The Marlins battled back in the third inning when Jesus Sanchez hammered a blast to deep right-center field for a two-run home run. Next, Jorge Soler homered to left-center field to cut the deficit to 5-3. But the Braves countered in their half when Riley clobbered a shot to deep left field to make it 6-3. Later, Riley struck again when he singled to right field to drive in two runs to make it 8-3. Matt Olson blasted a shot to deep left-center field to give the Braves a 10-3 advantage. Additionally, we also saw a blast from Sean Murphy later in the game to help complete the Braves' destruction of the Marlins. Ronald Acuna also contributed to the fun as the Braves finished with six home runs.

The Marlins will go with Eury Perez, who comes in with a 5-1 and a 1.34 ERA. Amazingly, he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits and striking out nine in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in his last start. Charlie Morton will make the start for the Braves and comes in with a 7-6 record and a 3.81 ERA. Recently, he went five innings while allowing three earned runs on seven hits and striking out seven in a win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Here are the Marlins-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Braves Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-137)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+114)

Over: 9 (-122)

Under: 9 (+100)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Braves

TV: Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 7:11 PM ET/4: 11 PM PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins are consistent with the bats in terms of getting on base. However, they struggle to bring runners home, and their average with runners-in-scoring-position plummets.

Soler is batting .244 with 21 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 43 runs. Meanwhile, Sanchez is hitting .245 with six home runs, 22 RBIs, and 19 runs. Luis Arraez is batting .390 with three home runs, 39 RBIs, and 36 runs. Ultimately, these three are part of an offense that is sixth in batting average and 14th in on-base percentage. But the Marlins are 23rd in runs and home runs while also ranking 18th in slugging percentage.

The Marlins have good pitching and will feel comfortable with Perez on the mound. Moreover, they are comfortable with a bullpen that can pitch efficiently. But they must rebound from the poor effort from last night.

The Marlins will cover the spread if they can take the early lead. Then, they must keep the ball in the ballpark.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves are the best team in baseball and have just emerged as a force of destruction that takes down every team they face. Now, they look to keep the momentum going against the Marlins.

Acuna is batting .334 with 20 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 74 runs. Meanwhile, Ozzie Albies is hitting .260 with 18 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 42 runs. Riley is batting .270 with 15 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 55 runs. Likewise, Olson is hitting .246 with 28 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 63 runs. Murphy is batting .294 with 14 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 37 runs. Likewise, Rosario is hitting .268 with 14 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 36 runs. These players all power an offense that is second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, third in runs, and first in home runs and slugging percentage.

The Braves are fifth in pitching. Thus, look for them to keep finding ways to get the ball across the plate without making mistakes. They are a talented bunch, and the bullpen will back up Morton efficiently.

The Braves will cover the spread if they continue to bash the baseball. Then, they will cover if the pitching keeps the production up.

Final Marlins-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Braves are the best team in baseball. However, Perez is exceptional, and can steal a game. Expect the Marlins to bounce back and stun the Braves in this Saturday night showdown.

Final Marlins-Braves Prediction & Pick: Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-137)