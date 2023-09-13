The Miami Marlins take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Marlins Brewers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Marlins Brewers.

The Miami Marlins have had a rough stretch in their schedule. They have had to play the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, and now the Milwaukee Brewers in September, part of an imposing gauntlet as they try to grab the third and final wild card spot in the National League. The Marlins are three games over .500, which in many years would leave them eliminated from postseason contention. This year, however, being 74-71 with 17 games left to play leaves Miami only 1.5 games out of a playoff spot. The Arizona Diamondbacks currently hold the third wild card position in the National League. The Cincinnati Reds are one game behind the D-Backs. The Marlins and San Francisco Giants are both 1.5 games out heading into play on Wednesday. The Marlins still have everything to play for, and they have a very realistic chance of being able to make the playoffs, at least as long as no one takes charge of the third wild card race. The door has been left open for the Marlins. Let's see if they can step through it.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Marlins-Brewers MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Brewers Odds

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+162)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-196)

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Brewers

TV: Bally Sports Florida (Marlins) / Bally Sports Wisconsin (Brewers) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover the Spread

The Marlins have not played well in the first two games of this series. They have scored a grand total of one run in the first two games of this four-game set. They lost 12-0 on Monday and 3-1 on Tuesday. That might seem like a reason to pick against them, not for them, but this is baseball, where the ebb and flow of a 162-game season often means that after a team can't hit a lick for two or three games, it comes to life at the plate and sees the baseball as big as a beach ball. The Marlins are due for a good hitting performance, and the Brewers are not sending one of their aces, Corbin Burnes or Brandon Woodruff to the mound. They're sending Trevor Megill. The Marlins should be able to score several runs in this game, in which case they should be able to win. Let's also keep in mind that the Brewers have carved out a lead of several games over the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central Division. The Brewers do not desperately need this game. The Marlins do. In September, that matters.

Why The Brewers Could Cover the Spread

After dominating the Marlins' hitters in the first two games of this series, why wouldn't Milwaukee be able to do it again? The Brewers have been excellent over the past month. They have caught fire and have stayed hot. They were 65-57 on August 17. Since then, they have won 16 of 22 games to move to 81-63. This team is rolling. Miami is struggling with a very limited offense which needs reinforcements in the coming offseason, but which will be too late for this September playoff push. The Brewers are simply a better team, and they are playing really well. Why bet against that?

Final Marlins-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Brewers are the better team, but the Marlins are hungry and due to hit better. Stay away from this game, though the over might be an interesting play to consider.

Final Marlins-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Over 7.5