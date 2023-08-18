The Miami Marlins take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Marlins Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Marlins Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won 11 games in a row. Los Angeles is 35-13 in its last 48 games. The Dodgers just swept the Milwaukee Brewers to move 10 games ahead of Milwaukee for the No. 2 seed in the National League, which will give them a bye in the wild card series.

This Dodger team looked like the worst Dodger roster since 2016 for most of the 2023 season. The Dodgers were just 39-33 through their first 72 games. They trailed the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West for most of the month of June, which seems almost impossible to believe in light of how badly the D-Backs have tumbled over the past month, falling under the .500 mark before a recent mini-surge to get back into the wild card hunt.

The Dodgers looked like a very ordinary team for most of the first half of the season, but they have now forgotten how to lose. They have lost one game — one — in the month of August. They are like the gambler who hits on 18 and gets blackjack.

How good are things going for the Dodgers right now? New acquisition Lance Lynn threw seven shutout innings against the Brewers on Thursday. Lynn's ERA was near six runs for most of the year with the Chicago White Sox, but he has been spectacular — not just good — with the Dodgers since he came to Los Angeles.

Austin Barnes, the very light-hitting catcher whose job is to play good defense and call games for the pitching staff while giving Will Smith an occasional rest, hit his first home run of the season on Thursday against the Brewers. It was his first home run since September of last year. It won the game in the bottom of the eighth and was the only run in a 1-0 Dodger win.

This team, which did everything wrong in the first two months of the season, can now do nothing wrong.

How To Watch Marlins vs. Dodgers

TV: Bally Sports Florida (Marlins) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are going to lose a game before too long. Eleven straight wins is bound to become 11-1. That point aside, Sandy Alcantara is starting for the Marlins. He has struggled for much of the 2023 season, but since the All-Star break, he has been noticeably better. He has been much closer to his normal self, the pitcher who won the National League Cy Young Award in 2022. The Dodgers were smothered by Corbin Burnes, an elite pitcher, on Thursday. Alcantara can do the same on Friday and give Los Angeles a loss which will come sooner rather than later.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have been doing everything right. Even Tony Gonsolin, who had struggled in several consecutive starts, seemed to be a lot better this past Sunday in a sharp performance against the Colorado Rockies. Gonsolin looked a lot more like his 2022 self, and if he does pitch at that level in this game against a struggling Marlin offense, the Dodgers will push their win streak to 12. The Dodgers have had some success against Sandy Alcantara, too, so don't think the Los Angeles bats will be quiet here.

Final Marlins-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers have been on a roll, but Alcantara could stop them. It's a great game to watch, but not a good game to bet on. Stay home and stay away.

