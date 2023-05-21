Miami (24-22) is sitting at 2nd in the NL East standings and is exceeding expectations early in the season. Their pitching has been the strength of this ballclub which has been carrying them for the majority of the season and in this series against the Giants. They will be looking to win their second straight series when they take on the Giants this afternoon.

San Francisco (21-24) has been struggling at the plate in this series against the Marlins. They only mustered up 5 hits and 0 runs in last night’s 1-0 loss. The Giants will need to regain their form prior to this series against the Marlins where they averaged 5.2 runs per game in their series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Here are the Marlins-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Giants Odds

Miami Marlins: +108

San Francisco Giants: -126

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Giants

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Florida

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 4:05 PM ET 1:05 PM PT

Why The Marlins Could Win

The Marlins come into the series finale against the Giants winning 5 of their last 6 games behind some dominant pitching. The pitching staff has allowed 4 runs or fewer in each of their last 6 games and they hope that continue to win their second straight series to keep their position at No. 2 in the NL East.

Taking the mound is Jesus Luzardo (3-2 3.16 ERA) has been a bright spot in the Marlins’ starting pitching staff. Many believed that Sandy Alcantara would be the dominant pitcher in this staff but it’s been Luzardo leading the way early in the season. With the slumping Giants offense up to the plate, there is a good chance that Luzardo could mow them down.

Why The Giants Could Win

The Giants have had an up-and-down season so far, but prior to their 1-0 defeat to the Marlins last night they had won four straight where they plated 21 runs over that stretch. Their bats will need to come back to life after being blanketed in their last loss and only mustered up 5 hits.

Taking the mound for the Giants is Alex Wood (0-0 2.87 ERA). In his first start since April 18, he was able to limit the Phillies to 2 runs on 4 hits and 1 walk over 4.2 innings pitched and he struck out 4. He just came off the disabled list and he was on a pitch count so the Giants hope they can stretch him a bit more in this game against Marlins. The current Marlins lineup is only 9 for 52 (.173 BA) against Wood in their career.

Final Marlins-Giants Prediction & Pick

Given the current state of both of these two lineups expect this game to be relatively close throughout with two good pitchers on the mound. If the Giants can get out to an early lead on the Marlins it would be hard for them to come back with the limited offense that they have. The Giants should win this one comfortably as long as Alex Wood stays in his form and they could give him some run support.

Final Marlins-Giants Prediction & Pick: San Francisco Giants (-126) Under 8 (-115)