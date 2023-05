Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The Miami Marlins will face off against the San Francisco Giants today at 4:05 pm EST. Both teams have had a mixed season so far, with the Marlins currently sitting at 24-22 and the Giants at 21-24. So let’s check out our MLB odds series , which includes our Marlins-Giants prediction and pick.

Miami (24-22) is sitting at 2nd in the NL East standings and is exceeding expectations early in the season. Their pitching has been the strength of this ballclub which has been carrying them for the majority of the season and in this series against the Giants. They will be looking to win their second straight series when they take on the Giants this afternoon.

San Francisco (21-24) has been struggling at the plate in this series against the Marlins. They only mustered up 5 hits and 0 runs in last night’s 1-0 loss. The Giants will need to regain their form prior to this series against the Marlins where they averaged 5.2 runs per game in their series against the Philadelphia Phillies.