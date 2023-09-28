We're back for yet another prediction and pick in the MLB today as we head over to the National League East for this next game. The Miami Marlins (82-76) will face the New York Mets (72-86) for the final game of their three-game series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Marlins-Mets prediction and pick.

The Miami Marlins are currently third in the NL East and still have a decent shot to make the playoffs if they can just grab a few wins to close the season. If the season ended today, they currently hold the final Wild Card spot in the National League and own tiebreakers over the Cubs, Diamondbacks, and Reds. They'll send Jesus Luzardo (LHP) to the mound in this must-win game.

The New York Mets are currently fourth in the NL East and have been eliminated from playoff contention. Following a rough series sweep against the Phillies, the Mets were able to notch a sizable win in the first leg of yesterday's double-header. They're happy to be at home for this one and they lead the season series against Miami 8-4. David Peterson (LHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Marlins-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Mets Odds

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+128)

New York Mets: +1.5 (-154)

Over: 7.5 (-114)

Under: 7.5 (-106)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Mets

TV: Bally Sports Florida, SportsNet New York

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins are in a great position to clinch the final spot in the National League Wild Card, but they'll need to win some games in their following series against Pittsburgh. While owning the tiebreaker over the Cubs, Reds, and Diamondbacks, the Marlins effectively control their own playoff destiny and sit with a 63% chance to make the playoffs at the moment. Look for them to come out firing in this one as they try to build off of the momentum from Game 2 of the the double-header.

Jesus Luzardo (10-9) will start with a 3.73 ERA through 175.1 innings of work. He's struggled a bit on the road this year, staying even at 5-5 while posting a 4.86 ERA. Luzardo has great speed and movement on his pitches, so look for him to be aggressive in chasing the strikeouts in this one. The Marlins were able to win his last two starts, so expect him to come out confident in grabbing the win.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets haven't been much to write home about all season and they're closing out their campaign in pedestrian fashion. While they're happy to play at home for the rest of the season, they had a bad series against Philadelphia with pitching woes that carried over into this series. The Marlins have also struggled against this Mets team throughout the year, so they'll be in a position to break the trend and help their case for the postseason.

David Peterson (3-8) will start with a 5.37 ERA through 104 innings of work. It's been a tough season for Peterson as he's given up 120 hits and 46 BB through this season. He has a slightly better 3.18 ERA when pitching at home, however, so he could get them off to a good start from the mound. Still, Peterson struggled mightily in his last start and there's not much indicating he'll have an outstanding performance here.

Final Marlins-Mets Prediction & Pick

The Marlins are playing for something at the moment and it should show with the differing levels of energy in these ball clubs. With Jesus Luzardo on the mound, the Marlins have a stern advantage and realize the gravity a win holds for them at this point in the season. For our prediction, let's go with the Miami Marlins to win the game and cover the run line.

Final Marlins-Mets Prediction & Pick: Miami Marlins -1.5 (+128)