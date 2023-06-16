It is an NL East showdown as the Miami Marlins visit the Washington Nationals. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Nationals prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Marlins come into the game after losing two of three to the Mariners. It could have easily been a sweep for the Mariners if not for a Jesus Sanchez game-saving robbery of a grand slam. Even with the two losses, the Marlins have won seven of their last ten games and sit at 38-31 on the season. They are still five games back in the division, trailing the Atlanta Braves. The Nationals sit in the basement of the division, currently 27-40 on the year. They too avoided a sweep in the last game of the series. The Nationals beat the Astros in a ten-inning game last time out, but have lost eight of their last ten games overall.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins need to figure out how to score more runs if they are going to make a run in the NL East. They are currently 10th in batting average in the majors, but sit 19th in on-base percentage and slugging. This has led to an offense that is tied for 25th in runs scored this year. The big issue for the Marlins has been batting with runners in scoring position. They are 20th in the majors in that category, with a .247 batting average.

Leading them in that regard is Luis Arraez. He is hitting .442 with runners in scoring position this year. It should be no surprise though. Arraez is hitting .378 on the year overall, leading the majors. He has seen his batting average drop as of late. On the tenth, he was still over .400, but since then, he is just one for 17 at the plate.

Jorge Soler hit another home run in the game last night. That is his 20th of the season, which places him third in the majors. It has been a lot of solo home runs for Soler though. He has only 40 RBIs on the season. This month, Soler has been playing well. He has three home runs, all of the solo variety, with five RBIs. He is hitting .324, but the most impressive part has been the on-base percentage. Due to his nine walks and one hit by pitch, his on-base percentage is .477 this month. This has only resulted in him scoring six runs this month, with three of those being Soler driving in himself.

The Marlins ace is going to the mound today. Sandy Alcantara is heading to the mound in this one. He is just 2-5 on the year with a 4.75 ERA. Alcantara has not been his dominant self this year. The last time out was just the second time this year he went seven or more innings and gave up one or fewer runs.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals are hitting the ball well, but not scoring runs. They are sixth in the majors in batting average. They have one of the lowest strikeout rates in the majors as well, but still, they sit 24th in the majors in runs scored. In their recent struggles, the Nationals have scored over five runs just one time. They won that game 6-2. Lane Thomas drove in a run last night, and it was the fifth of the month for him, He is hitting well, hitting .295 on the month, while also hitting a home run, a triple, and four doubles.

Joining Lane Thomas in hitting well as of late has been Corey Dickerson. He is hitting .308 on the month, but there has not been a lot of power. He only has one extra-base hit and has scored just one run, while driving in three. Leading the team in RBIs this year is Joey Meneses. He has 32 RBIs on the season, but just three this month. Like Dickerson, there has not been a lot of power. He has two extra-base hits and no home runs this month.

Trevor Williams is going to be pitching for the Nationals today. He is 3-4 on the season with a 4.11 ERA. Last time out he went five innings, giving up two runs and getting the win. It was one of his better starts of the year in that game. He had given up three or more runs in the prior four games before that one. In one of those games he gave up six runs, but none were earned.

Final Marlins-Nationals Prediction & Pick

While Alcantara is the household name for the pitchers today, he and Williams have been pretty similar this year. Alcantara is going deeper into games, but with two similar bullpens, that is not much of a difference. Overall, this may end up being a closer game than expected. Neither team scores very well, and it could be a lower-scoring affair. Still, both pitchers have shown they can give up a lot of runs, so the total is not the play here. Take the extra runs and back the Nats.

