The San Diego Padres aren't technically eliminated from the National League wild card race, and they won't be technically eliminated for the next few weeks. However, they are up against it, and they know it. They're 60-66 through 126 games, leaving them with only 36 games in their 2023 season. That's just 36 games — not a lot of runway space — in which to leapfrog past several teams. The Padres have to climb past the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, and Miami Marlins. In order to move past four different teams, the Padres will likely need to win a ton of games in their remaining 36. They will probably have to win at least 25 of those final 36 to have a realistic chance. Going 25-11 in their final 36 games would give the Padres an 85-77 record. Given that the Giants — at 65-60 — currently have the lead in the race for the third and final National League wild card spot, it is within the realm of possibility that 85 wins could be good enough for a playoff spot. However, the math involved is still grim for the Padres, since they would need all four of the teams they are chasing to struggle down the stretch. At least one of the four is bound to play better. Four teams all losing games at the same time, with some of them playing each other in the remainder of the season, just isn't likely. At any rate, the Padres have to finally win over 62 percent of their games in a season when they have utterly failed to play elite baseball for a two- or three-week stretch the way the sport's quality teams (Braves, Dodgers, Rays, Orioles, Rangers, Astros, Mariners) have managed to do. The Padres need something special in these next five weeks.

The Marlins' pitching is good. Miami limited the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers to three runs per game this past weekend in Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers were not able to score more than three runs in any of those contests. That's really impressive, given how hot the Dodgers have been in the month of August (they have lost only two games this month, one of them to the Marlins). Miami can handle a San Diego batting order which has been the most disappointing group in Major League Baseball this year. The Padres are six games under .500, which seems utterly unfathomable, but it's because their elite hitters just aren't getting the job done, and the lower half of the order isn't providing much of any support. Miami can win a close game, probably something like 3-2 or 4-3.

The Padres have staff ace Blake Snell on the bump. Snell quieted the Baltimore Orioles last week, handling the team with the best record in the American League. There are a lot of things wrong with the 2023 San Diego Padres, but Snell isn't one of them. He is a reliable performer, something which can't be said for a whole lot of players on the Padre roster. Ha-Seong Kim has had a very good year in San Diego. So has Snell. Gary Sanchez has been a good pickup for this team. Those guys, playing well, can give San Diego an extra push in this game against a Marlin team which is struggling to score. Miami posted 11 runs on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers but has since been limited to a total of four runs in its next three games. It is very hard to trust this Miami offense, even more so against an elite pitcher such as Snell.

Blake Snell is hard to pick against, and he beat the Baltimore Orioles last week. That should be enough to recommend the Padres as the pick here.

Final Marlins-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5