We're back for another prediction and pick for Friday's MLB action as we look at this Interleague matchup between from Texas. The Miami Marlins (58-52) will take on the Texas Rangers (63-46) as both teams look to heat up during the beginning of this series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Marlins-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Miami Marlins are currently third in the National League East and sit 13 games back of the leading Atlanta Braves. It's been a great season for the Marlins by recent year's standards, but they're unlucky in having to play in a division with the league's best team. They'll have an equally stiff test in opening this series against the Texas Rangers. Jesus Luzardo (LHP) will be their starter.

The Texas Rangers are currently first in the American League West and lead the division by 1.5 games. After having a much larger lead, the Rangers have squandered some of it and lost ground to the Houston Astros. They're clearly gearing up to make a World Series run with their recent moves and need for it to translate to wins in games like these. Jordan Montgomery (LHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Marlins-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Rangers Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-178)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+146)

Over (8.5): -106

Under (8.5): -114

How To Watch Marlins vs. Rangers

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET/ 5:05 p.m. PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

After having great success to open the season and becoming the league's hottest team a number of times, the Marlins have seriously cooled off over the last month and have seen their deficit in the division grow with each loss. They're had some shaky starts from their pitching staff and haven't been great on the road, going just 24-28. They've split their last 10 at 5-5, but came off an eight-game winless streak prior to that.

Jesus Luzardo (8-5) will start with a 3.38 ERA thru 125 innings of work. He's been one of their most consistent workhorses and plays as a great 1-2 punch behind Sandy Alcantara. When Luzardo is on his game, he's doing great damage with his slider and off-speed pitches. As the underdogs in this one, Luzardo will give the Marlins a great chance to get back in the win column.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers find themselves as the best team in the West and will be gearing up to make a serious run deep into the Postseason. They'll have to stave off the returning champion Houston Astros as the AL West race tightens up, but their recent signings should prove to give their pitching staff even more depth than they had before. As far as their bats go, they've slumped over the last couple of weeks but woke up during their last series sweep of the White Sox.

Jordan Montgomery (6-9) will start with a 3.42 ERA thru 121 innings of work. He was acquired by the Rangers just five days ago from the St. Louis Cardinals and they're hoping he can add some depth to their starting rotation. While his win/loss record isn't the best, Montgomery has actually done a good job of limiting runs and keeping games close for the opening innings. He'll hope that he can see some success pitching in his new home of Texas.

Final Marlins-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Rangers will be very motivated to win this series at home and pull away from the Houston Astros in the standings. They're clearly the better team here, but there's no telling how Jordan Montgomery will feel on the mound after being traded just five days ago. Jesus Luzardo gives the Marlins a great chance on the bump and we could see a close game in this one. For the prediction, let's go with the visiting Marlins to cover the spread and open this series with a win.

Final Marlins-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Miami Marlins +1.5 (-178)