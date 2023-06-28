The Miami Marlins took game one of the series over the Boston Red Sox. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Red Sox prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Marlins took game one of the series with ease. Jean Segura made an immediate impact in his return to the lineup going two for five with a home run in the win. Luis Arraez scored twice and drove in a run while going two for five in the game. Bryan De La Cruz continued his hot hitting as well. He went two for five with two RBIs and a home run.

This was all done while Sandy Alcantara has one of his best starts as of late. He went seven innings giving up just six hits and one run in the game. Garrett Whitlock was able to go just 4.2 innings and have up 11 hits. He did strike out seven, but gave up six runs in the game and took the loss. The offense for the Red Sox struggles, scoring just one run while batting .265 on the night. The one run was an Alex Verdugo RBI in his return to the lineup.

Here are the Marlins-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Red Sox Odds

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+125)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-150)

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Red Sox

TV: BSFL/NESN

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins scored a bunch of runs last night. It was the third time this month that they scord ten runs or more. Scoring has been an issue for them overall. While the Marlins have won seven of their last ten, they have had four games in which they scored three or fewer runs. That accounts for all three of their losses. They are 23rd in the majors in runs scored, but do sit sixth in the majors in batting average, 13th in OBP, and 19th in slugging.

Luis Arraez is the team leader for them on offense. He has another long-hit streak going, sitting at ten games. In that time frame, he is batting .524 and has brought his batting average just under .400 for the year, at .399. This month Arraez has been on fire. He is hitting .436 for the month with two home runs, 18 RBIS, and six walks as well. This has brought his OPS to .945 which ranks him 4th in the majors.

Bryan De La Cruz was big again last night and is seeing his hitting improve as of late. He is on an eight-game hit streak and has been hitting .412 over his last eight games while driving in five runs. De La Cruz now has 20 RBIS on the month, with the help of two home runs and seven doubles. He has also scored nine times so far this month. Also hitting well as of late is Garrett Cooper. He drove in two more runs last night, and that gives him seven RBIs in his last six games. He has 15 RBIs this month while hitting four home runs and batting .288.

On the hill, today for the Marlins will be Braxton Garrett. He is 3-2 this season with a 3.64 ERA. This month he has been solid, especially in his last three starts. On the month, he has given up seven runs, six earned, in 23.1 innings. That is good for a 2.31 ERA. He has also struck out 36 batters in that time frame. His last three games have seen him give up just three runs, two earned in 18.1 innings. Last time out he struck out 13 batters on the way to a no-decision.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox offense was bad last night, and that is two games in a row they have managed to score just one run. In their last five games, they have scored four or fewer runs in each of them. Still, the Red Sox have a top-ten offense in baseball this year. They are seventh in the majors in runs scored, while being top ten in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage on the year. The offense needs to find its rhythm though. With an average of nearly five runs a game this year, they have not hit that mark in their last six games.

Alex Verdugo drove in the run last night in a return from a short absence. He is having a solid month, hitting .337 on the month with 11 RBIs. He has also scored 13 times while hitting ten doubles and three triples. While he has five home runs on the year, it has been a while since he hit one. His last home run was on May 1st. While Verdugo has been hot, Rafael Devers has not been. Devers is hitting just .230 on the month but does have five home runs and 13 RBIs. Devers only has three RBIs in his last nine games though, as he has struggled with runners in scoring position.

Kaleb Ort will be the man starting the game today. While Ort will start today, it will most likely be an opener situation. On the year he has a 5.79 ERA with a 1.55 WHIP. He has made just one start on the year. That was on June 18th against the Yankees. He went 2.1 innings, giving up two hits, a home run, and two runs scored. The Red Sox did win that game 6-2.

Final Marlins-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to the opener for the Red Sox. Braxton Garrett has been pitching well, and will not be giving up a ton of runs today, but if the Marlins can jump on Ort quickly, this will help him even more. Garrett's ERA drops almost a full run when he is pitching with the lead. Given how the Marlins have been hitting, he may be doing that early. The return of Jazz Chisholm and Segura was a huge bump to this lineup. Combined with multiple players having hot bats, they will take this one today.

