The Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds continue their series today. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Reds prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Yesterday, the Marlins took an early lead in the game. Jorge Soler hit a home run in the first inning to give the Marlins a 1-0 lead in the game. Brandon Williamson would settle in though. He would end up going 6.2 innings and giving up just three hits while striking out nine batters. The Reds would also strike back on offense. In the third inning, TJ Friedl hit a triple that scored Will Benson and Elly De La Cruz. An inning later, Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit a lead-off solo home run, and Joey Votto made it back-to-back homers to give the Reds a 4-1 lead. The Reds would add one more in the seventh as well, but the Marlins would try to get back in the game.

In the eighth inning Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a solo home run in his return to action after leaving a game this past weekend with a leg injury. The victory for the Reds, combined with the Cubs losing put them in sole possession of the last Wild Card spot, a game up on the Cubs and 1.5 games up on the Marlins.

Here are the Marlins-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Reds Odds

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+114)

Cincinnati Reds:+1.5 (-137)

Over: 10.5 (-105)

Under: 10.5 (-115)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Reds

TV: BSFL/BSOH

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins offense struggle again last night. They managed just five hits, while their only scoring was on two home runs. They went 0-6 with runners in scoring position as they lost their fifth straight game. On the season the Marlins are 26th in runs scored, but are third in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging. It was Jorge Soler with another RBI and home run last night. He has driven the most runs in the last week. With the help of a double and two home runs, Soler has four RBIs and has scored four times. He is hitting just .214 in the last week but does have a .313 on-base percentage. He also has a home run against Reds pitcher Luke Weaver and has 15 against right-handed pitching this year.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has the other home run last night, his second in the last week. Over the last week, he has two home runs and four RBIs with four runs scored. He is hitting .385 with a .429 on-base percentage. While he has never faced Weaver, he is much better against right-handed pitching. He is hitting .295 against righties this year with ten home runs and 23 RBIs.

Jake Burger and Bryan De La Cruz also have shown power against right-handed pitching this year. De La Cruz is hitting just .292 in the last week with a home run and an RBI, but he has 13 home runs against righties this year. That has led to 43 RBIs against right-handed pitching. Burger has 17 home runs with 39 RBIs against righties this year. Burger is hitting just .190 over the last week, with a home run and two RBIs, but he is getting on base a lot as of late. He has a .320 on-base percentage in the last week.

The Marlins will be sending Braxton Garrett to the mound today. He is 5-3 on the year with a 4.14 ERA and 1.20 WHIP. Last time out he went five innings giving up three runs but took a no-decision against the Phillies. In his only start against the Reds this year he was solid. Back on May 14th he went five innings and struck out eight while giving up just one run. He took the no-decision but the Marlins took the win.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds got some quality pitching for the first time in a week yesterday. After giving up the early home run, Brandon Williamson settled in a took care of the Marlins. On the year they are 26th in team ERA, while sitting 26th in WHIP and 25th in opponent batting average. They send Luke Weaver to the mound today against the Marlins. He is 2-4 on the season with a 6.98 ERA. Last time out he went three innings, giving up four runs and taking the loss to the Cubs. He has one start against the Marlins this year. In that start, Weaver went 5.1 innings and have up just one run, but took the no-decision as the Reds lost 3-1.

The Reds are getting some run production on offense still. On the season they are sixth in runs scored while sitting 16th in batting average, 13th in slugging, and tenth in on-base percentage. It was the combination of TJ Friedl and Joey Votto again last night. Friedl is hitting .318 in the last week while slugging .818. He has seven RBIs and three home runs with four runs scored in the last week, while also hitting a triple and stealing four bases. Votto has five RBIs with the help of our home runs. He has also scored four times but is hitting just .190 in the last week.

Spencer Steer is also giving a good contribution. He is hitting .231 over the last week, but with four doubles and two home runs, he has driven in five runs and scored four times. Facing a left-handed pitcher today is a good thing for him. He is hitting .315 against lefties this year, with eight home runs and 28 RBIs. A left-handed pitcher is also good for Matt McClain. He is hitting .366 against lefties this year with five home runs and 14 RBIs. In the last week, he is hitting .320 with a home run and three RBIs, so his hot streak could continue in this one.

Final Marlins-Reds Prediction & Pick

The Marlins had a solid opportunity to get a win last night facing a left-handed pitcher, who they have done well against. Still, they struggled. While Luke Weaver has not been great this year, there is nothing that says they will be able to score runs in this game either. Meanwhile, the Reds' offense has been solid. They continue to find ways to score runs, and they should be able to do that again tonight. It may be a higher-scoring game, with a few great guys to look at for Dinger Tuesday. Still, the Reds get the win in this one.

Final Marlins-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds +1.5 (-137)