The Miami Marlins (35-28) visit the Chicago White Sox (28-36) for the first of a three-game series. First pitch commences Friday at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-White Sox prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Marlins-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-White Sox Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-178)

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Marlins vs. White Sox

TV: NBCS-Chicago, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 8-2 (Second in the NL East)

Run Line Record: 29-34 (46%)

Over Record: 28-33-2 (46%)

Miami has been one of the bigger surprises in the National League thus far. They got off to a hot start in April before regressing below .500 in May. However, the Marlins are back at it this month – winning six of their first seven games. Although they still rank just 26th in runs, the Marlins have been red-hot of late with 6.4 runs per game over their last seven. With six consecutive wins and sweeps in three of their last four series, the Marlins stand a strong chance of covering as road underdogs tonight with their prized pitcher on the bump.

Righty Eury Perez (3-1) makes his sixth career start for the Marlins tonight. While the team has been hesitant to extend his workload (he hasn't eclipsed 90 pitches nor 5.0 innings in any start), his 2.25 ERA and 1.17 WHIP are stellar numbers for anyone – let alone a 20-year-old rookie. Perez has looked dominant over his last two outings – allowing just six hits and no runs in 10.0 innings. Like most young pitchers, Perez can struggle with walks but that shouldn't be a factor matched up with a White Sox lineup that walks at the lowest rate in the league. His incredible strikeout stuff is what really gets people excited. Perez owns a strong 9.0 K/9 while ranking in the 84th percentile in whiff rate. His elite fastball (94th percentile in velocity and 99th percentile in spin) could be a huge factor against a middling Chicago offense.

While the Marlins don't boast eye-popping hitting stats, they've been the talk of the sport thanks to Luis Arraez. Last year's AL batting champ is back better than ever this season. Through 58 games, Arraez holds an incredible .403 average – by far the best mark in baseball. Along with recent hot stretches from Bryan De La Cruz (12 total bases over his last six) and Jesus Sanchez (17 total bases over his last six), the Marlins lineup is heating up with the weather.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 6-4 (Third in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 34-30 (53%)

Over Record: 31-30-3 (51%)

The White Sox haven't had nearly the season many anticipated coming into the year thanks primarily to a brutal opening month. They've slowly turned things around, however, and finished May with a winning record. They've kept that momentum rolling to start this month off with wins in 5/6 games. That included a three-game sweep of the Tigers and a road series win against the Yankees. Given their recent play and strong home record, Chicago has a nice opportunity to cover as home favorites tonight – provided their offense can continue its upward trajectory.

Righty Dylan Cease (3-3) makes his 14th start of the season for the White Sox. After posting career numbers last year, Cease has come back to earth this season. Through 13 starts, Cease holds a 4.63 ERA and 1.37 WHIP. Cease's strikeout numbers remain strong. While his 9.8 K/9 is down from past seasons, he still sits in the 60th percentile in strikeout rate, the 81st percentile in fastball velocity, and the 94th percentile in fastball spin. The biggest issue with Cease is the amount of hard contact he's allowing – ranking in the 14th percentile in average exit velocity and the sixth percentile in hard-hit rate. Still, he's coming off a strong start against the Tigers in which he gave up just a single run on two hits in 5.1 innings. Considering the Marlins fare worse against righties Cease could be in line for another stellar outing tonight.

Chicago's offense faces a tough task via Eury Perez tonight but their recent track record bodes well for their chances of covering. Luis Robert looks to be heating up again with 12 total bases over his last six games. Tim Anderson has finally shown signs of life after a slow start to the season as he's batting .286 over their last five outings.

Final Marlins-White Sox Prediction & Pick

While Cease has been strong, the Marlins are playing great ball right now and Eury Perez is legit. Look for a tight contest tonight with Miami keeping things close and potentially winning outright.

Final Marlins-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Miami Marlins +1.5 (-178)