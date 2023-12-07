Marquette basketball coach Shaka Smart detailed his message he had for his team after dominating Texas on Wednesday.

The Marquette basketball team picked up an 86-65 win over the No. 12 Texas program at home on Wednesday, and Shaka Smart detailed what led to the win after a disappointing loss on the road against Wisconsin over the weekend.

“I told the guys in the locker room after the game that this really was the result not just of their effort and connectivity tonight, but whaat they were willing to put into the last few days,” Shaka Smart said, via the Associated Press. “There was some real conversation and reflection after Saturday's game. The difference between good teams and great teams is great teams are able to come together after adversity.”

It was a statement win for Marquette, and it came against the program that he used to be the head coach for.

Marquette basketball remains one of the most talented teams in the country, and they showed that in high-profile games in the Maui Invitational, along with the win over Texas. The loss to Purdue was a hard-fought game, and shows that they can go toe-to-toe with pretty much any team. The loss to Wisconsin was a disappointing one, but it was on the road in a tough environment against a team that is seemingly going to be solid in the Big Ten this season.

The last two games of the non-conference slate will be against Notre Dame and St. Thomas Minnesota, both at home. Then, Marquette will begin Big East play on the road against Providence on Dec. 19, which should be a great game. Providence is one of the toughest road environments to play in, and although the Friars are not ranked, they have looked very good this season.