It is college basketball in the Bahamas as Marquette faces Georgia. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Marquette-Georgia prediction and pick.

Marquette comes into the game sitting at 5-0 on the year. They opened up with wins over Stony Brook and George Mason. Marquette would later beat Maryland 78-74 before facing a sixth-ranked Purdue. They dominated the game with Purdue. Just ten minutes into the game, they took the lead and would not give it back. Marquette won the game 76-58. Meanwhile, Georgia is also 5-0. They have dominated this year, winning all but two games by 20 points. They won but just five over Tennessee Tech to start the year, and then would win by eight over Georgia Tech on the road by eight.

Marquette and Georgia have faced off three times before. Marquette won in 2013 and 2016. The last time they faced was in 2017 when Georgia won the game 73-66.

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marquette is ranked 13th in the nation in KenPom's college basketball rankings. They are 26th in the offensive rankings while sitting ninth in the defensive rankings. Marquette has been solid on defense this year. They are 45th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 60th in opponent field goal attempts per game. Further, they are 21st in the nation in assist to turnover ratio this year.

Kam Jones has led the way this year. He has scored 22.6 points per game this year to lead the team. Further, he leads the team with six assists per game this year. Jones also has 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game this year. Further, Stevie Mitchell is scoring 13.6 points per game this year, while adding 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 2.6 steals per game this year. Finally, Chase Ross rounds out the backcourt. He is scoring 13 points per game while adding 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 3.2 steals per game this year.

The front court is led by David Joplin. Joplin comes into the game with 12.4 points per game the year with 6.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He is joined by Ben Gold. Gold is scoring eight points per game while also adding 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. Finally, Royce Parham gets solid rotational minutes for Marquette. He is scoring. 5.6 points per game while adding 1.6 rebounds and one assist.

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia is ranked 58th in the nation in KenPom's college basketball rankings. They are 56th in the offensive rankings while sitting 75th in the defensive rankings. Georgia has been solid on offense this year. They are 32nd in the nation in points per game, while sitting 69th in effective field goal percentage. Further, Georgia has dominated the glass, sitting eighth in the nation in rebounds per game this year.

Asa Newell leads the way this year. He comes in with 16.8 points per game this year, while he has added 7.2 rebounds per game. He also has 1.2 assists, one steal, and two blocks per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by RJ Godfrey. Godfrey has 9.4 points per game while adding 1.4 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. Godfrey also leads the team with 7.8 rebounds per game. Finally, Somto Cyril adds 5.2 points with 3.6 rebounds per game.

In the backcourt, Silas Demary Jr. leads the way. He is scoring 14.6 points per game while leading the team with 3.8 assists per game. Further, he adds 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. Dakota Leffew has also been solid. He is scoring 14.2 points per game while adding three rebounds, 1.6 assists, and one steal. Blue Cain has been solid this year as well. He has 10.2 points per game while adding 5.2 rebounds and two assists. Finally, Tyrin Larence adds 11.2 points per game, along with four rebounds, three assists and 1.8 steals.

Final Marquette-Georgia Prediction & Pick

Marquette is not just 5-0, but they are 4-1 against the spread this year. Still, Georgia is 3-2 against the spread and covered in each of the last two games. This game will come down to turnovers though. Marquette is third in the nation in steals per game, while also sitting ninth in the nation in turnovers per game. They are also 15th in the nation in turnover rate of opponents. Georgia is 205th in the nation in turnovers per game, and 157th in turnover rate per play. Further, they do not create turnovers, sitting 197th in opponent turnover rate. Take Marquette in this one.

