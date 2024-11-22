Married to Medicine star Dr. Jackie Walters will serve as the keynote speaker at the 179th Commencement Ceremony at Elizabeth City State University. 243 students are set to graduate in this year’s fall commencement ceremony.

As an expert in women's health care, Dr. Walters has devoted more than 20 years to obstetrics and gynecology. For those who have complicated medical issues, she offers expert attention. As a two-time breast cancer survivor, she uses her own experience to encourage and enable people to put their health and well-being first.

Dr. Walters is a successful author and entrepreneur in addition to her medical background. To improve women's health and confidence, she started a skincare line called Skin RhythmTM and co-founded WOW Medi Spa. Major women's health issues are covered in her book “The Queen V,” which also demonstrates her dedication to advocating for these causes. She reached millions of people with her message of empowerment and authenticity by using her platform to spread awareness about important health issues through her appearances on “Married to Medicine.”

Dr. Walters joined the cast of the hit Bravo reality show Married to Medicine in 2013. Since then, the renowned physician has gained a devoted following thanks to her unique sense of style, sanity, genuine compassion, and unparalleled elegance. Dr. Jackie has been a significant impact on the show, using the platform to promote awareness of significant health issues while projecting a successful and good image. As an ambassador for ME Period, a movement that encourages women to recognize their own greatness, she is also using that platform to promote self-love and empowerment.

In keeping with traditional customs, the commencement ceremony will also honor exceptional graduates with the Bearer of the Mace and Bearer of the Shield awards. Based on the same criterion, the Bearer of the Shield honors the top transfer student, and the Bearer of the Mace honors the student who enters the university as a first-time freshman with the best cumulative GPA.

Elizabeth City State University’s 179th Commencement Ceremony will take place Saturday, December 14, at 9 a.m.