Marshall and Georgia State both lost their first games of the season in their most recent outings. Marshall fell 48-41 at North Carolina State, while Georgia State lost 28-7 to Troy. Marshall's defense collapsed, while Georgia State's offense imploded. Which result means more? That's not easy to figure out. On one hand, you could say that North Carolina State — a Power Five program — is clearly better than Troy. That might narrowly be true. However, North Carolina State is going through a very rough season under head coach Dave Doeren. The N.C. State offense has struggled a lot this season and has had more than its share of very rocky and ugly moments with quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who has noticeably regressed relative to his days as the Virginia Cavaliers' quarterback a few years ago. Losing to North Carolina State itself is not that concerning for Marshall, but allowing 48 points to a struggling N.C. State offense is legitimate cause for worry.

Georgia State, by scoring only seven points against Troy, has to be worried about the state of its offense heading into this Week 7 game. The Panthers will be in a crisis situation if they can't get unshackled in this game against a Marshall defense which got torched by N.C. State. Georgia State did get Week 6 off. That one-week break might be just the thing to reset this offense and ignite a spark under the Panthers.

Why Marshall Could Cover the Spread

Marshall went up against Power Five players and almost beat North Carolina State on the road, scoring 41 points and showing that it could move the ball down the field. Marshall's defense might not be very good, but when one realizes how bad Georgia State's offense was against Troy, Marshall should enter this game thinking that if it can score 30 points, Georgia State won't be able to keep pace. Marshall doesn't need to be spectacular on offense, scoring 41 or more points. Merely scoring 30, even 28, should be more than good enough to cover the spread in a game which is very nearly a pick 'em (a 1.5-point spread).

Why Georgia State Could Cover the Spread

The off week came at the right time for Georgia State. This team needed the break and a chance to go back to the practice field and rededicate itself to the basics on offense. The Troy loss was a total offensive breakdown. With two weeks to retool the offense, the Panthers should come back with a good offensive game plan and renewed confidence in their ability to finish drives. Marshall's defense certainly showed how soft it can be when things aren't going well. That performance against North Carolina State certainly received a lot of scrutiny and observation from the Georgia State coaching staff. GSU is in a position to bounce back and score a very important win.

Final Marshall-Georgia State Prediction & Pick

These teams are in very uncertain positions, and it's hard to know how good they actually are. Stay away from this game.

