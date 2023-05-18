Renowned sports commentator Stephen A. Smith made waves with his passionate reaction to 81-year-old Martha Stewart gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2023 issue. In his Know Mercy podcast, Smith couldn’t contain his admiration for Stewart and went on to compliment other notable women, including Ciara, Maye Musk, and Kim Kardashian, according to The New York Post.

When the new Martha Stewart Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover drop: pic.twitter.com/lRnHAx6ChX — boredjesse (@boredjesse) May 15, 2023

Expressing his awe, Stephen A. Smith took to Twitter, sharing a clip of his podcast where he enthusiastically praised Stewart’s stunning appearance. “Martha Stewart, I see you,” he exclaimed, emphasizing her age-defying presence. He also had high praise for Ciara, showcasing her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2022 cover, and acknowledged Russell Wilson’s constant smile in the context of his wife’s beauty.

Martha Stewart, I see you pic.twitter.com/T0CBJ0BXT4 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 18, 2023

Smith defended his viewpoint, asserting that everyone has their own taste and highlighting the allure and confidence of women across various ages. Unsurprisingly, social media reacted with amusement and appreciation for Smith’s audacious remarks. One fan playfully quipped, “Shooters shoot.”

In his podcast, Smith continued to applaud Kim Kardashian, who graced the cover of SI Swimsuit’s 2022 issue. With his trademark enthusiasm, he acknowledged his personal preferences while giving a thumbs-up and exclaiming, “Bravo Kim!”

While some may find Smith’s comments controversial, his audience appreciates his unique approach and vulnerability. By expressing admiration and respect for women in his own way, he creates dialogue and challenges conventional beauty standards.

Smith’s bold response to Martha Stewart’s swimsuit cover reveals his willingness to push boundaries and celebrate women of all ages. Through his platform, he showcases that beauty knows no limits and empowers his audience to embrace their own unique preferences. In a world that often places restrictions on age and appearance, Smith’s unconventional stance resonates with many who value individuality and the celebration of beauty in all its forms.