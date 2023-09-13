Martin Scorsese's planned Jesus film will be an answer to prayer for certain sectors of his fanbase.

That's right — those hoping that Scorsese would return to acting will get their wish. The Goodfellas helmer revealed in a new interview that he will act in his Jesus film.

After meeting Pope Francis, Scorsese was inspired to make another film about Jesus. That being after his 1988 film, The Last Temptation of Christ. “I don't know what it's going to be, exactly,” Scorsese admitted to Time in a new interview. “I don't know what you'd call it. It wouldn't be a straight narrative.”

He then suggested it may explore the themes of Silence, a film about compromising faith.

However, Scorsese also added that “there would be staged scenes” in his Jesus film, and that “I'd be in it.”

While this Jesus film sounds like a lot of hoopla, Scorsese has proven his ability to make religious films. In fact, most of his films do delve into faith in some facet, whether it be exploring religious guilt or adapting the aforementioned Last Temptation of Christ.

His last acting credit comes in The Irishman, but that was an uncredited cameo. He last acted in Campus Code, which was not his film, and his last credited acting appearance in his own film was Bringing Out the Dead (1999).

Martin Scorsese is one of the greatest filmmakers ever. Even at 80, Scorsese is churning out great films. His 2010-onward slate consists of Shutter Island, Hugo, The Wolf of Wall Street, Silence, The Irishman, and Killers of the Flower Moon. Not too shabby.