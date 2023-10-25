Quentin Tarantino is prepping for his tenth and final feature film, The Movie Critic. Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese is 80-years-old and going strong. There's a key reason why Scorsese can keep going, though.

Writer vs. Director

Speaking to the Associated Press, Scorsese agreed that he's built differently than Tarantino.

“He's a writer,” Scorsese said. “It's a different thing. I come up with stories. I get attracted to stories through other people. All different means, different ways. And so I think it's just a different process. I respect writers and I wish I could. I wish I could just be in a room and create these novels, not films, novels.”

It's a good point. While Scorsese has written screenplays, he's often had help or adapted someone else's scripts. One of his best films, Taxi Driver, was written by Paul Schrader. Goodfellas was co-written by Scorsese and Nicholas Pileggi — who wrote the book the film was based on. He hasn't written a film by himself since his debut film, Who's That Knocking at My Door.

Quentin Tarantino has solo written and directed all nine of his feature films to date. That trend will probably continue with The Movie Critic. While he will retire from filmmaking, who's to say that Tarantino won't continue writing plays and novels? He adapted Once Upon a Time in Hollywood into a novel, after all.

Martin Scorsese's latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, just hit theaters. It features the tenth and sixth collaborations with Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, respectively.

Killers of the Flower Moon is in theaters.