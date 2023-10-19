Even after six film collaborations, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio still have disagreements. The filming of Killers of the Flower Moon was no exception.

Leo's improv

During the filming of Killers of the Flower Moon, DiCaprio would occasionally improvise lines. Despite his best efforts, the improvisations didn't always sit well with Scorsese or Robert De Niro.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Scorsese recounted DiCaprio's improvisations. He called them “endless, endless, endless” during the film's production.

“Then Bob [De Niro] didn't want to talk,” Scorsese noted. “Every now and then, Bob and I would look at each other and roll our eyes a little bit. We'd tell [Leo], ‘You don't need that dialogue.'”

Killers of the Flower Moon marks the sixth and tenth collaborations between Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, respectively. The film chronicles the conflict in the Osage Nation after the discovery of oil and the murders that followed.

DiCaprio stars as Ernest Burkhart, and De Niro plays his uncle, William King Hale. Lily Gladstone also stars as Mollie Burkhart, the wife of Ernest. Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser appear in supporting roles.

This marks the twenty-sixth feature film in Scorsese's storied career. He's previously directed several classics including Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, The Departed, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Irishman. His latest film will get a full theatrical release before becoming available to stream on Apple TV+ at an undisclosed date.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released on October 20.