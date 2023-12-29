What If...? season 2 might've just explained why The Hulk is a beast of few words

Marvel's “What If…?” Season 2 has shed new light on a long-standing mystery surrounding The Hulk's inability to articulate beyond bursts of rage, introducing a retcon that challenges the established narrative, Screenrant reports. Hulk's linguistic limitations have been a point of curiosity since his MCU debut in The Incredible Hulk, where his communication was limited to one or two words due to his perpetual fury.

Thor: Ragnarok notably deviated from this, presenting a more eloquent Hulk capable of holding conversations with Thor during their time on Sakaar. This departure hinted at the character's potential growth, showcasing a more articulate side of Hulk after years of development on the alien planet.

However, “What If…?,” particularly in the episode “What If…Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?” has introduced a groundbreaking twist. Tony Stark's experimentation with Hulk's blood aims to allow Hulk to retain his powers without the need for extreme anger. When Happy Hogan inadvertently receives an injection of this experimental blood, he gains Hulk's abilities. Astonishingly, unlike Hulk, Happy retains his coherent speech while manifesting Hulk's strength and rage. This revelation implies that Hulk's inability to communicate coherently comes from his unchecked rage overwhelming his mental faculties.

The revelation raises questions about Hulk's character arc, suggesting that his articulate nature in Thor: Ragnarok might be a result of a significant reduction in his anger. The episode hints at Hulk's potential growth and control over his emotions, possibly influenced by his lavish life and celebrated status on Sakaar.

Moreover, recent developments in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, hint at Hulk's personal life, including the existence of a son. These nuanced insights into Hulk's character across various Marvel properties add layers to his persona, redefining his identity and offering fans a deeper understanding of this iconic Marvel figure.