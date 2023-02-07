Marvel Snap’s February 2023 Season is now live and we’re going to dive “Into The Quantum Realm” with new cards and the featured theme revealed for the month. With the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, this month’s Marvel Snap Season pertains to the next MCU movie. Of course, fans will support the upcoming Marvel movie by purchasing the Season Pass of Marvel Snap February 2023. Speaking of the Season Pass, let’s get down on what the contents are for this month’s features.

Marvel Snap always features a new Season every month of the game. There will be themes that would just feature some alternate art cards, sometimes based off the comics, sometimes having their own themes, while there are also times they would coincide with the release of MCU titles upcoming. This particular month will focus on the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, coming out on February 17, 2023, the latest installation in the MCU series. With its celebration, there are a number of new Variants, a new card to feature, and all the usual season pass rewards to get in the season pass.

Here are all the details regarding the February Season of Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap’s latest Season already started last Monday, February 6 at 7PM PST. The Season Pass always lasts up to one month so we can expect that the Ant-Man-themed season, Into The Quantum Realm, will last up until Monday, March 5 at 7PM PST. This will surely be enough time for fans to get their pass up to the highest tier to maximize their freebies, or even purchase the premium pass to get more rewards.

To purchase the Premium Season Pass, you need to pay a total of $9.99, which will fully unlock the Season Pass. If you want a head start on getting the higher tiers earlier than anyone, you may opt to go for the Premium+ bundle for only $14.99, which gives you a total of 10 tiers the moment you purchase it. Even if you don’t buy the Premium+ bundle, you will still get the full rewards of the Season Pass if you play the game very often to get more experience points.

Ant-Man Quantumania theme and the New MODOK Card

As mentioned above, the season pass will coincide with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17. The latest Marvel Snap Season parallels its promotions with the next installation in the ever so popular MCU. With the simultaneous promotion of the game and the upcoming release for the MCU, the Season Pass will feature Ant-Man and Wasp receiving their own unique art Variants. Alongside the two new variants, we will also get two unique Ant-Man-themed card backs are also available, as well as four new avatars, similar to the new card artwork.

Besides the feature theme of Ant-Man Quantumania, the Season Pass Into The Quantum Realm will also feature a new powerful card, featuring the character, MODOK. MODOK is a 5-Cost-8-Power card with the following effect of: On Reveal: Discard your hand. MODOK will then be best used for hand destruction decks to benefit most of the cards that wants to be discarded. Hela and Ghost Rider will be examples to best synergize with MODOK if you’re able to draw them on turn six. Besides having the effect of discarding your entire hand, MODOK’s power is big enough to turn around one area to your favor.

Marvel Snap Into The Quantum Realm Season Pass Rewards

There’s no difference in the Season Pass monthly except for the Ant-Man-themed cosmetics. Here is the full list of everything the Season Pass has to offer with each Tier:

TIER REWARD Tier 1 New Card (MODOK) Tier 2 100 Credits Tier 3 25 MODOK Boosters Tier 4 100 Gold Tier 5 200 Credits Tier 6 25 MODOK Boosters Tier 7 Mystery Variant Tier 8 15 Boosters Tier 9 New Title: Honey, I Shrunk the Heroes Tier 10 100 Credits Tier 11 100 Gold Tier 12 New Avatar (Ant-Man) Tier 13 200 Credits Tier 14 30 Ant-Man Boosters Tier 15 100 Gold Tier 16 15 Boosters Tier 17 100 Credits Tier 18 Ant-Man Variant (Steampunk) Tier 19 100 Gold Tier 20 30 Ant-Man Boosters Tier 21 15 Boosters Tier 22 Mystery Variant Tier 23 200 Credits Tier 24 15 Boosters Tier 25 New Card Back Tier 26 200 Credits Tier 27 New Title: Couple Cubes Short of a Rank Tier 28 100 Credits Tier 29 100 Gold Tier 30 New Avatar (Wasp) Tier 31 200 Credits Tier 32 30 Wasp Boosters Tier 33 100 Gold Tier 34 Wasp Variant (Steampunk) Tier 35 200 Credits Tier 36 30 Wasp Boosters Tier 37 100 Gold Tier 38 25 Boosters Tier 39 100 Credits Tier 40 Mystery Variant Tier 41 200 Credits Tier 42 60 MODOK Boosters Tier 43 200 Credits Tier 44 New Title: Have I Defeated You Before? Tier 45 500 Credits Tier 46 New Avatar (MODOK) Tier 47 Mystery Variant Tier 48 New Card Back Tier 49 500 Gold Tier 50 MODOK Variant (Assassin) Tier 51 + Season Pass Cache

