Fend off ghosts with the power of a camera. Here are the details of Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse’s release, from the release date to its gameplay and story.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Release Date: March 9, 2023

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse comes out on March 9, 2023. It is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It is a remake of the 2008 Wii game of the same name. A Digital Deluxe edition is available, which includes a Digital Artbook, as well as the Rogetsu Isle Dinner Party Costume Set.

Mask of the Lunar Eclipse gameplay

Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is a survival horror game. Players take control of one of four characters as they traverse through various locations. On their journeys, they will encounter various ghosts, most of which are intent on harming the player. To protect themselves against these ghosts, the players will need to use the Camera Obscurra, a special camera that has been the center of every Fatal Frame game. Players need to take pictures of the ghosts using this camera to deal damage to them. The amount of damage depends on the ghost’s distance, the shot’s angle, and the type of film the camera has.

Additionally, the player can take a picture called the “Fatal Frame”. These pictures deal a lot of damage to the ghost. However, it is also the most difficult shot to take, as it requires the player to take a picture while the ghost is attacking. The player earns points depending on the quality of these shots. They can then use these points to purchase items at save points. The player will also find Blue gems scattered around the area, which they can use to upgrade the camera.

The player also has access to a flashlight that they can use to explore dark areas. One character, in particular, has a special flashlight called the Spirit Flashlight. This flashlight uses moonlight to pacify spirits they may encounter.

Mask of the Lunar Eclipse story

The game follows the story of Ruka Minazuki, a survivor of a kidnapping incident that happened ten years before the story. When two of the five rescued girls from the incident mysteriously die, Ruka decides to travel to the island where they were found. There, she tries to uncover the secrets the island holds, as well as discover the reason why she can’t remember the events of the kidnapping.

