The highly controversial NBA health care fraud case that rocked the entire basketball world has now reached a resolution. After being accused of being the ringleader behind the intricate plan to scam the league of up to $2.5 million, Terrence Williams has reportedly entered into a plea deal to settle the case.

This report comes via Jonathan Stempel of Rueters:

Terrence Williams, who played for the New Jersey Nets and three other teams from 2009 to 2013, entered his plea to conspiracy and identity theft charges before U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan. The 35-year-old Seattle resident also agreed to pay $2.5 million in restitution to the NBA plan and forfeit $653,673 to the United States.

According to the case files, Williams, who played for the Boston Celtics, New Jersey Nets, Houston Rockets, and Sacramento Kings, allegedly recruited several NBA players to take part in his scam. This required them to produce falsified invoices for medical and dental work that were never performed. In return, Williams promised them at least $300,000 in payment as well as possible kickbacks from the deal.

Some of the higher profile players that were supposedly involved in the scandal include Tony Allen and Glen Davis of the Celtics. Invoices that supposedly came from Allen and Davis show that both players received crowns on their teeth under highly suspicious circumstances.

According to the report, Williams now faces up to 12 years in prison for his role in this NBA health care fraud case, which also includes a mandatory two-year sentence for identity theft. 24 other individuals were charged in the case, with no less than six of them pleading guilty.