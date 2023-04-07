Amateur golfers have a long history of playing a key role at the Masters, but Sam Bennett is going way beyond expectations after two spectacular rounds in the first major championship of the year.

The 23-year-old golfer who plays collegiately at Texas A&M is 8 under par through 36 holes. He trails leader Brooks Koepka by 4 strokes and is in 3rd place at the Masters.

Bennett has been remarkably consistent through his first 2 rounds, firing a 4-under 68 both Thursday and Friday. Bennett was 1 shot from matching the amateur 36-hole record of 9-under par set by Ken Venturi in 1956.

“I love being in big-time situations. I love being nervous. I use that to my advantage,” Bennett told ESPN after his round. “… I just love hitting shots when they matter. To put up two rounds and have a chance going into the weekend, it’s going to be fun.”

Both Koepka and Bennett were able to finish the second round because they had morning tee times.

Those who started in the afternoon were called off the course shortly after 4 p.m. ET because of thunderstorms in the area.

Heavy winds impacted play and all spectators were forced to leave the course. Two trees were knocked over from by the heavy winds.

Two large pine trees have fallen at Augusta National, apparently due to high winds. It is unclear if any patrons were injured. Play has been suspended at the Masters for a second time Friday due to weather. https://t.co/VxkQUJuOw6 — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) April 7, 2023

Players who were on the course Friday afternoon at the time of the suspension will return to the course at 8 a.m. ET to complete the second round.

That includes Jon Rahm, who was in second place with a score of 9-under. Rahm completed 9 holes at the time play was halted.

Sam Bennett will be in one of the later groups to tee off during the 3rd round when the weather is expected to turn significantly colder in the Augusta area.