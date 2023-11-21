Matt Bomer said that there have been "very legitimate talk" with plans of rebooting USA Network's White Collar.

“A lot of things need to fall into place, but there is a plan in effect, at least, so we’ll see what happens,” Bomer said.

Bomer as Neal Caffrey on White Collar

Bomer played con-man Neal Caffrey in USA Network's White Collar, released in 2009, for six seasons. Tim DeKay played FBI Special Agent in Charge and White Collar Crimes Unit head Peter Burke. Willie Garson played Caffrey's right-hand man, Mozzie. Burke's wife, the event planner Elizabeth, was played by Tiffany Thiessen. Rounding out the cast is Marsha Thomason as FBI Special Agent Diana Berrigan and Burke's previous probationary agent.

The show follows Caffrey's story who is apprehended by Burke as he escapes from prison with only four months left in his sentence. As Burke gets ready to return him to prison, Caffrey proposes that he work with him as a consultant as part of a work-release program. Burke agrees and Caffrey, with Mozzie's help, becomes an FBI consultant and criminal informant.

Bomer previously spoke about wanting Caffrey's story to continue during a 2020 virtual reunion with the rest of the cast.

“There’s nothing that I would want more than to be on a set with this group of people again,” he stated.

Garson, who famously played Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, passed away in 2021, but Bomer reassured fans that, “There's no way I would ever be involved with it again” if Mozzie wasn't honored in the reboot.

He continued that he felt that “what [creator] Jeff Eastin presented to Tim and I honors what he contributed to the show and honors him as a person.”

There are no concrete details at this points on what the storyline would be or how Mozzie could be included, but Bomer said that they will find away to keep Garson and Mozzie's memory alive.

Matt Bomer currently stars in Showtime's Fellow Travelers with Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey. The show is also streamed on Paramount+.