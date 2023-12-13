Minnie Driver breaks her silence on how it felt to attend the 1998 Oscars post-breakup from Matt Damon.

Matt Damon and Minnie Driver were the “it” couple of their day back in 1998, after the enormous success of Good Will Hunting. But since there was no social media yet to capture celebrities' every thought and feeling after a tough breakup, the public's primary way to gauge how one movie star was doing after a breakup from another were quick camera cut-aways to the dumpee during awards shows when the dumper‘s name was mentioned during the telecast (or vise versa).

Minnie Driver — fresh off of being broken up with by Matt Damon — had a pretty classic on-camera reaction when Damon and Ben Affleck were called to the stage after winning the Oscar for best screenplay at the 1998 Academy Awards. Now, at least, she's able to laugh about it.

In October, footage of the clip from that Oscars broadcast was shared on the Movie Shmood Instagram account, and Driver took to the comment section to laugh about her less-than-enthused facial reaction in the what-does-his-ex-think-about-this cut-away.

“My face 😂😂😂😂❤️,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Movie Shmood (@movieshmood)

The Comments By Celebs Instagram page then noted that Driver also responded to a fan who wrote in response to the post that “Minnie looks so sad.”

“Matt had ended our relationship a few weeks before this,” Driver explained, “and was at the Oscars with his new gf… I was devastated.”

She continued, “Wish I could have celebrated more as it was an amazing moment for all of us, and for this wonderful film!”

Sounds like Minnie Driver's breakup from Matt Damon was pretty painful, and she wasn't a fan of them apples.